Annual Phuket fishing tournament confirmed

FISHING: Phuket Municipality in collaboration with the Phuket Fishing Sport Club have announced the 2023 Phuket Fishing Tournament will take place next month.

Fishing

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 01:35PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The 14th edition of the popular annual tournament will take place between March 17-19 at Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 10 Park in Saphan Hin and aims to promote marine tourism while stimulating the local economy.

Organisers confirmed that details on categories and prize money will be disclosed in due course and closer to the event. The rize money on offer at last year’s event was over B120,000.

Proceeds from last year’s competition and an associated fish auction went towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

It was not confirmed whether proceeds from this year’s event would be similarly shared among selected charities.

Registration for participants is now open until March 7th at Phuket Sport Fishing Club 081-8914299 and at the Phuket City Municipality Tourism and Sport Division 089-6528188.