333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Annual Phuket fishing tournament confirmed

Annual Phuket fishing tournament confirmed

FISHING: Phuket Municipality in collaboration with the Phuket Fishing Sport Club have announced the 2023 Phuket Fishing Tournament will take place next month.

Fishing
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 01:35PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The 14th edition of the popular annual tournament will take place between March 17-19 at Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 10 Park in Saphan Hin and aims to promote marine tourism while stimulating the local economy.

Organisers confirmed that details on categories and prize money will be disclosed in due course and closer to the event. The rize money on offer at last year’s event was over B120,000.

Proceeds from last year’s competition and an associated fish auction went towards supporting Phuket Municipality to purchase medical equipment and supplies, to help the handicapped, the elderly, the underprivileged and the Soi Dog Foundation.

It was not confirmed whether proceeds from this year’s event would be similarly shared among selected charities.

Registration for participants is now open until March 7th at Phuket Sport Fishing Club 081-8914299 and at the Phuket City Municipality Tourism and Sport Division 089-6528188.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai stars hope to enjoy home comforts
Salah sees fresh start for Liverpool in derby win
Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles
Guardiola hopeful Haaland will be fit for Arsenal showdown
Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon
Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales
Arsenal aim to settle nerves as Liverpool attempt reset
Warriors come out to play at the ACG
Thais to skip Kun Khmer event
Trip to Japan on offer at Kamala Fun Run
LeBron James breaks NBA all-time points-scoring record
More SEA Games tweaks could hurt Thailand
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged rule breaches
Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual

 

Phuket community
Cambodia hits back at criticism of media crackdown

What on earth has this got to do with Amerika? Or any other country? It's Cambodia's busines...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

It's OK, he's still confused about Chinese 'gansters.'...(Read More)

Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general

Spoken like a true western hero!! i.e. from a safe distance....(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

@Josephhmc. Korean Airlines wasn't at 60,000ft, nor was it inflatable. It didn't resemble a ...(Read More)

Patong Police warn of credit card thieves

@JohnC. Yes, the police are urging shop staff to put an end to crime at source. Have you a problem w...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

@Kurt It is the simplest way just to add 300b to the ticket price ! And whatever you expect as a r...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

"tourist entry", "international arrivals" it's very xenophobic to not acknow...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

@Kurt Huh, a "French " tourist ? And does it really matter if it is a certified restaura...(Read More)

Tourist entry fees confirmed

Do the math- ''as much as' 300-400 million in hospital fees' (how ambiguous is that?...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Kurt, informing the consul is not "the wrong end of the rope". Apparently many of these fr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property

 