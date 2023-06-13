333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off

Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off

FOOTBALL: The 22nd annual edition of the “Wichit Cup Subdistrict Municipality”, which campaigns an anti-drugs drive in the local community, kicked off on Saturday (June 10).

FootballPetanque
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The anti-drug sports competition is held annually with the objective of warning youngsters as to the potential pitfalls of illegal drugs while simultaneously encouraging regular exercise to attain a healthy lifestyle.

The main highlight of the event was a tug-of-war contest and a football match between representatives of Wichit Municipality and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Held at the local football field in village no. 1, Wichit, the opening ceremony was presided over by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, who was joined by Kreetha Chotiwit Phiphat, Mayor of Wichit sub district along municipal council members, village chiefs, heads of government agencies and members of the general public.

Brightview Center

The PPAO team came out on top in the tug-of-war contest and the football match ended in a 2-2 draw. Other sports contested on the day included woodball matches, sepak takraw matches, takraw through the rings and petanque.

A variety of matches in these sports will take place between public and private sector teams each weekend from now until July 15, organisers confirmed.

This year’s competition receives full support from government agencies and the private sector throughout its duration, including from the Phuket Sports Referee Club who sent a team of officials to help oversee the contests on Saturday’s opening day and who will continue to support until the competition’s conclusion.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai spikers ready to face Germany
Five Premier League transfer moves to watch
Sekachev and Nuntaporn on top at the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Thais return with 158 golds from Asean Para Games
Rodri strike gives Man City victory in Champions League final
Inter stand in way of Man City’s treble chance in Champions League final
BISP Cruzeiro U15 Girls win Samui tournament
Regional sports complex in the making
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League
Phuket wins National Games golf qualifier
PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football
Kunlavut lights up the final day
Verstappen dominates Spanish GP to press title advantage

 

Phuket community
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response

What a bunch of hypocrites! All those countries that complain have done much worse, especially the G...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

Awful documentary on how plastic ends up in Indonesian fires making tofu and the chemicals are p...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

Hate to be pessimistic, but knowing how things are here and throughout ASEAN countries, this has dim...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

@Timothy, and think they should have swung by "The Kings Beach" at Surin to pay tribute an...(Read More)

Pita inches closer to PM post

the yellow mob now starting again...for 500thb a day they could do anything really.. 100 oldies maki...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

Kurt yeah and a change of colour also would be more adeguate to have some contrast......(Read More)

TCEB aids Phuket expo

Says the expert for "brabbeling" ! 555...(Read More)

TCEB aids Phuket expo

Mr Pattanachai and friends just brabbeling. Of course the delay/silent sabotage by present Thai gov...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

No comment from Pascal himself on global plastic pollution. About richer countries exporting plastic...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

Great.Now our beloved Mr.Kurt shows his incredible talent for fashion design too.555...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 