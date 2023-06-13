Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off

FOOTBALL: The 22nd annual edition of the “Wichit Cup Subdistrict Municipality”, which campaigns an anti-drugs drive in the local community, kicked off on Saturday (June 10).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 09:00AM

The anti-drug sports competition is held annually with the objective of warning youngsters as to the potential pitfalls of illegal drugs while simultaneously encouraging regular exercise to attain a healthy lifestyle.

The main highlight of the event was a tug-of-war contest and a football match between representatives of Wichit Municipality and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

Held at the local football field in village no. 1, Wichit, the opening ceremony was presided over by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, who was joined by Kreetha Chotiwit Phiphat, Mayor of Wichit sub district along municipal council members, village chiefs, heads of government agencies and members of the general public.

The PPAO team came out on top in the tug-of-war contest and the football match ended in a 2-2 draw. Other sports contested on the day included woodball matches, sepak takraw matches, takraw through the rings and petanque.

A variety of matches in these sports will take place between public and private sector teams each weekend from now until July 15, organisers confirmed.

This year’s competition receives full support from government agencies and the private sector throughout its duration, including from the Phuket Sports Referee Club who sent a team of officials to help oversee the contests on Saturday’s opening day and who will continue to support until the competition’s conclusion.