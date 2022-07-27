Tengoku
Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest

SURFING: Local surfing sensation Annissa Flynn will be defending both her women’s shortboard and longboard titles next week at the “Thailand Surfing Championship” at Kata Beach.

Surfing
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 29 July 2022, 02:00PM

Annissa Flynn will be looking to defend her women’s longboard and shortboard titles at next week’s event at Kata Beach. Photo: KataSurfing.com

The 23-year-old Phuket native currently holds both titles and is looking forward to the five-day competition strating on Wednesday (Aug 3).

“I’m really excited because the waves have been so good lately and I really hope they stay that way for the competition,” she told The Phuket News.

“I’m seeing more and more women and girls surfing in the water which is what it all about - having a go and enjoying the water and sunshine.

“It’s also a great opportunity to educate people and increase their knowledge about the power and potential danger of the water and the rips on these beaches during the monsoon season,” she added.

The competition is being organised by the Thailand Surfing Federation (TSF) which has joined forces with the Surfboard Sports Association and the Phuket Tourism Business Association.

TSF President Chanin Aiyarak said the five-day competition, running from Wednesday (Aug 3) to Sunday (Aug 7), is expected to attract over 100 local and national surfers to Phuket to compete across a variety of categories.

Mr Chanin confirmed that, whereas the competition is open to Thai nationals only, an international event known as the Phuket Beach Festival International Surfing Contest 2022 will be staged between Aug 23-28, at the same location.

The competition categories for next week’s competition include men’s and women’s general shortboard models, men’s and women’s general longboard models and stand-up paddleboarding, one of the fastest growing activities on the water otherwise known as SUP. There are no age restrictions on any of the categories.

The first two days of the competition will be dediated to practice, while qualification and the finals will take place during the remaining three days. Organisers confirmed the schedule is subject to change dependent on weather conditions and whether they allow for safe and appropriate competition.

Teams will be permitted to enter four athletes for the men’s and women’s shortboard and longboard contests, while two male or female athletes per team will be permitted for the SUP competition.

No prize money is on offer although trophies and certificates will be given to the top three in each category. Mr Chanin also confirmed that the top four winners in the male and female long- and shortboard contests will be granted the opportunity to compete with surfers from around the world at the international competition on Aug 23-28 without any cost.

It is the second time the competition has been hosted at Kata Beach, a destination considered ideal due to the waves the ocean generates which are suitable for surfing competition. Kata is also widely regarded as a well known tourist destination with an idyllic beach.

In addition to the competition the Phuket Tourist Association has confirmed there will be surfing clinics, skating lessons, beach yoga and live musical performances running concurrently. It is hoped the event can help stimulate tourism and boost the local economy which is still reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the tourism industry.

The event is also being supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund and Karon Subdistrict Municipality.

