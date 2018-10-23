THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer

BANGKOK: Animal rights groups and livestock officials yesterday (Oct 22) asked Bangkok police for advice on taking legal action against a woman DJ accused of killing an adopted kitten for bitcoins on a fetish website.

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 09:43AM

Peeraboon Charoenwai of Watchdog Thailand, an animal rights group, talks to the media before a meeting with the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief about the DJ accused of killing a kitten. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Peeraboon Chareonwai, the president of Watchdog Thailand, and officials of the Livestock Development Department met Maj Gen Thiti Saengsawang, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, to discuss prosecuting the 30-year-old woman for animal cruelty.

The move came after Isaraporn Samutklalin registered a complaint with Phetkasem Police accusing the DJ of brutally killing a month-old cat she had only recently adopted. Another woman filed a similar complaint involving two cats she had given to the DJ.

Ms Israporn had earlier posted on social media that she suspected the DJ had killed a young kitten put out for adoption by her sister, a veterinarian, during a livestream on a ‘dark web’ site in exchange for anonymous electronic cash.

A search of the DJ’s condominium by authorities uncovered no incriminating evidence and the DJ denied the accusation. She said the young cat had wandered away and was killed by a car. She produced its dead body.

But the vets of Watchdog Thailand said a necropsy showed it had not been hit and killed by a car.

“There is an indication the kitten received a hard blow to its right forehead, blood was clotted inside and there is a skull fracture. But that blow was not hard enough to push its eyeballs out, as we frequently see happens in animals hit by cars,” Watchdog announced on its Facebook account on Saturday (Oct 20).

Mr Peeraboon said before the meeting yesterday that information about the pets adopted by the DJ, and the accounts of the complainants, would be given to police, in the hope it would be enough for investigators to open a case.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

