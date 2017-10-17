PHUKET: Angsana Laguna Phuket has appointed Michal Zitek as Area General Manager to lead the strategic growth and oversee all of the Angsana brand operations in Phuket, including Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, and Angsana Vacation Club.

An Australian national, Mr Zitek is no stranger to Angsana, having helmed the Banyan Tree and Angsana integrated resorts at Laguna Lăng Cô, Central Vietnam as Area General Manager since 2015, noted a release announcing his appointment.

“His latest role continues a career spanning more than 25 years in the hospitality Industry. Prior to joining our Angsana Hotels, Michal was the General Manager for The Imperial Queen’s Park Hotel and previously the Pan Pacific Hotel in Bangkok,” the release added.

“My professional and travelling time throughout Southeast Asia has allowed me the opportunity to appreciate and explore the nuances and charms of so many vibrant cultures and lifestyles; I am now excited to return to Thailand for this opportunity to work with the respective teams of Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket and Angsana Vacation Club towards the next exciting chapter of growth and the development of new Angsana products,” Mr Zitek said.