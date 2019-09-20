THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Angsana Laguna Phuket wins Best Sustainable Hotel in MICE awards

PHUKET: Angsana Laguna Phuket has been named winner of the Best Sustainable Hotel category at the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2019 in Singapore. The award recognises best practices in sustainability, respect for the environment, and social positioning.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 September 2019, 12:38PM

Michal Zitek (right), Area General Manager of Angsana Laguna Phuket, receives the award ins Singapore.

Angsana Laguna Phuket has implemented a responsible management model which aims to generate sustainable wealth in the local environment while also becoming a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

The M&C Asia Stella Awards aim to honour the very best in the MICE industry.

“It’s a proud moment for Angsana Laguna Phuket to be recognized as the Best Sustainable Hotel. The true reflection of our commitment and dedication towards the environment,” said Michal Zitek, Area General Manager of Angsana Laguna Phuket.

“Being awarded is a great opportunity for us to showcase our sustainable resources and behaviors that truly exemplifies our team’s spirit.

“I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude towards all associates and partners who have continued working hard to make Angsana Laguna Phuket as the best sustainable hotel,” he added.

A release from the resort announcing the news explained, “As stewards of responsible tourism, we have conceptualized our values in our ‘Brand for Good’ framework to go beyond the precautionary approach and inspire exceptional experiences among our guests to “embrace the environment and empower people” at each of our locations.”

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We are very committed to providing the most environment-friendly and sustainable establishment for our guests, and we are very passionate about training and educating our associates to maintain our sustainable practices throughout the hotel. It is our goal to ensure that our guests are satisfied and their needs meet through our environmental practices and the values we strive to achieve,” Mr Zitek noted.

Another Phuket-based company, Destination Asia, also won an award, for Best Destination Management Company (Asia).

 

To see the full list of award winners, click here.

