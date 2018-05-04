The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Angsana Laguna Phuket welcomes new Executive Chef Jose Borja

Angsana Laguna Phuket is delighted to announce the arrival of Executive Chef Jose Borja to the beachfront resort. Chef Jose brings 25 years of his global knowledge and culinary experience to Angsana Laguna Phuket. 

Press Release

Friday 4 May 2018, 05:03PM

Angsana Laguna Phuket is delighted to announce the arrival of Executive Chef Jose Borja. Photo: Angsana Laguna

As Executive Chef, Jose oversees the resort’s seven dining venues, including signature Italian restaurant Bodega & Grill , Loy Krathong Bar known for its afternoon tea and live band, Thai seafood restaurant Baan Talay, XANA Beach Club - a premium day and night beach club, Market Place Restaurant and Poolside Restaurant.

Chef Jose also oversees the resort’s In-Villa dining and banquets, catering events ranging in size from small meetings to large weddings of more than 1,000 people.

Originally from Spain, Jose joined the dining industry in 1982. He has held previous positions in luxury hotels including JW Marriot in Dubai and Kuwait, Courtyard in Middle East and Renaissance in Mumbai India and Bangkok.

During his time in Bangkok, he had the privilege of cooking for the Royal Family of Thailand and was awarded Renaissance Hotels Chef of the Year in 2013.

World Cup League @ BISP

“I am excited to bring new culinary experiences to share among our guests and build a strong team to deliver these experiences 100%.” says Chef Jose.

Angsana Laguna Phuket invites guests to enjoy his culinary creations along with its signature hospitality and stunning location beside a tranquil lagoon and world-class 18-hole golf course.

Stay tuned for some exciting food and wine pairing events and themed buffets this year!

More information about Angsana Laguna Phuket and reservations is available at https://www.angsana.com/en/thailand/laguna-phuket or +66 358 500.

 

 
