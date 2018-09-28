THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Angsana held high for HR

PHUKET: The Angsana Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay, on Phuket’s west coast, has been recognised with a national award commending the resort for its excellence in human resources practices.

tourism
By Chris Husted

Saturday 29 September 2018, 10:00AM

The Angsana mangement receive the Human Resources award late last month.

The resort was bestowed the ‘Thailand Labour Management Excellence Award 2018’ by the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare at an awards event in Bangkok late last month.

Michal Zitek, Area General Manager at Angsana, explained that in allocating the award the adjudicators reviewed the wide range of pro-staff policy mandates in action at the resort.

The human resources assessed included the firm’s provident fund; good environment in working areas; health insurance; social security; savings and credit cooperatives; training and career development, as the hotel invited speakers to share knowledge of interest to the staff and management; the resort’s labour welfare protection and labour welfare committee; recreation and health, such as the hotel’s annual sports day and a running club supported by the company’s CSR campaign; and the welfare of the resort associates’ families, such as free schooling for associates’ children, cash support for funerals, maternity allowance, among others.

“Further to basic provisions, the hotel arranges annual activities as rewards such as the Associates Party as well as outings, team-building exercises and CSR activities that makes associates become supportive members of the community,” Mr Zitek said.

“In short, we have managed to achieve good standards in our human resources systems. These raise the working efficiency and the standard of living of workers, in accordance with Thailand’s national strategy policy,” he added.

The award-winning ensemble of human resources practices have been a long time in development, with many of practices in use at the resort for many years, Mr Zitek noted.

“To have happy associates working with us is a large part driving the company’s success,” he said.

“The company has had many of these practices for many years. We actually already met the entry qualifications for the award, but we didn’t register for it. This year our Human Resources set clear objectives and made a special effort to receive the award,” Mr Zitek explained.

“As this is a national level award, we can physically show it to people to prove that we don’t just say that we do things things… We actually do them, guaranteed.

“Also, the award shows the commitment from our company to our associates that we are continuing to provide the best for them,” he said.

In appraising the effectiveness of the resort’s existing human resources practices, the management turned to clear feedback from guests and associates in order to identify which areas needed improvement.

“From customers, feedback is always returned via social media platforms, such as through Facebook comments and feedback posted on TripAdvisor,” Mr Zitek explained.

“As for feedback from associates, we have ‘Comments’ boxes in which they can anonymously leave their comments and suggestions for the company.”

A special development are ‘WOW’ cards through which guests can directly identify which staff members or services impressed them.

“WOW cards are counted and used in assessing ‘Staff of the Month’,” Mr Zitek said, highlighting the positive reinforcement among their peers such direct-feedback mechanisms can have on staff performance.

“As mentioned before, we have found that many areas are met with satisfaction, and there are still a few areas to be improved,” he said.

“For what we were missing, this feedback provides good guidance and the opportunity to improve from the right angles and/or in the right areas,” he added.

“Just a few points have helped the company to improve, leading to more staff being proud to be part of a successful company. It has created motivation and improved work efficiency with good mindset.

“The end result is that treating people well is rewarded with loyalty to the company, and with good service to customers,” Mr Zitek said.

Meanwhile, the resort is heading for further expansion. People looking to join the team of associates are invited to call 076-324101 or email: careers-lagunaphuket@angsana.com

 

 

Phuket community
All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Well no, you should read the article which states, "Gen Teeraphol also pointed that the charge ...(Read More)

Driver suffers electric shock after Phuket tour bus crash

Hahaha, funny Phuket happening. One can't make it up. Must be true. Speeding, grabbing a electr...(Read More)

Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure

In what was the departing Governor good for Phuket? His governing was a disaster, during his office ...(Read More)

Police bust Phuket toy car drug gang

Good catch!...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

The very first paragraph states "Charged" take you problem to Gen Teeraphol, who seems con...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Is that corruption charged Karon/Kata mayor ( some years ago) already procecuted? People forget fast...(Read More)

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it is not allowed to cross province borders....(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

"The case had not been handed to the council for action because the envelope took time to work ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Problems of pollution and environmental management are so chronic and deep-rooted that there is almo...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

What happened to the billions of baht that was raked in by the Karon officials from renting out the ...(Read More)

 

