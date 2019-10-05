Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space unveiled

MICE: Majestic in its scale and dynamic in its decor, the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space (ACES) located at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort complex, is now Phuket's go-to venue for hosting meeting and events of all requirements and size, creating experiences that will leave a lasting impression.



Saturday 5 October 2019, 01:14PM

ACES can accommodate up to 1,500 guests and would make a spectacular space for a multi-national business conference or a MICE seminar. Photo: Supplied

At 1,500 sqm, the spacious, world-class event hall can be easily configured into layouts suitable for any requirement from MICE business conferences and brand product launches, to weddings and grand gala dinner events.

Lighting and sound themes are custom designed for each event to create a bespoke, professional and sophisticated ambience for business events or a more lively, upbeat atmosphere for fashion events, product launches, exhibitions or even dance parties.

Furthermore, Angsana's team of Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and Certified Incentive Specialists (CIS) are on-hand to assist you from start to finish, helping you create and curate the event you envisioned.

For theatre-style seating, ACES can accommodate up to 1,500 guests and would make a spectacular space for a multi-national business conference or a MICE seminar. For training events, ACES can comfortably sit 850 guests in Classroom setting, while for other kinds of business events, our U-shape and boardroom-style seating can both fit 225 guests in, with room to spare for light, sound and staging.

Meanwhile, for social affairs and gatherings, Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space can hold up to 800 guests in round-table seating, ideal for a romantic wedding reception or a glitzy dinner gala. Finally, for sophisticated cocktail receptions, ACES can host up to 1,500 guests, standing.

Catering is also provided for all types of events, including themed coffee breaks and banquet fine dining. Our creative F&B set-ups are designed to delight guests, and meeting and event planners have the added advantage of personalising menus with any one of Angsana Laguna Phuket's six restaurants and bars, covering local and international cuisines.

Combining all the necessary components crucial for a front-runner in the meetings and events industry, the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space (ACES) at Angsana Laguna Phuket is guaranteed to make a memorable backdrop for events to engage, inspire and remember.

Angsana Laguna Phuket was recently recognised by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) for meeting the Thailand MICE Venue Standard Designation (TMVS) and ASEAN MICE Venue Standards certifications to host international-standard MICE events, offering a wide range of seating styles for delegates.