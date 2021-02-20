BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

THAILAND: The wedding of a policeman in Chai Nat ended in embarrassment after his wife, dressed in black, crashed the party and produced her marriage certificate to prove the groom was not single.

humour
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 February 2021, 03:20PM

A woman in Chai Nat shows the marriage certificate she brought to a house where her policeman husband was marrying another woman. Image captured from video clip.

A woman in Chai Nat shows the marriage certificate she brought to a house where her policeman husband was marrying another woman. Image captured from video clip.

Worse still, the groom’s mother, who accompanied her daughter-in-law, gave her son a shove and slapped his face while he and his bride were receiving the monks’ blessings. The monks were left stunned but continued with the ceremony.

The would-be bigamist has been the object of heavy criticism - his police superiors are also not pleased since video of the incident went viral on Facebook on Thursday (Feb 18).

The 33-year-old wife told Thai media yesterday that she went to the wedding at a house in Muang district of Chai Nat on Thursday morning after learning that her 34-year-old husband, was wedding another woman. A police officer at the Muang police station, he had lived with his wife for over 15 years they had two daughters, aged 15 and 5.

She said she was aware that her husband had been romantically involved with the other woman for about one year. A few days earlier, friends told her that the mistress had announced plans to tie the knot.

“I initially did not think that my husband would wed,” she told reporters. “Before the wedding, he was still staying at home with me and told me he would be going out to work a night shift at his station.

“I then said to him, ‘Think twice if you want to get married again.’ He replied, “It’s nothing. Who’s getting married? I’m going out for the night shift.’

“The next morning, I went to the woman’s house to see whether there would be a wedding party or not. When I arrived, I was shocked and sad. I never thought he would get married.”

The woman posted video of the events on her Facebook page hours later. At one point, the groom is heard telling his real wife: “Leave the party. You are not a guest of this house. Please leave.”

Despite the presence of his wife, the groom and his new bride acted as if nothing had happened. They still went ahead with the ceremony.

But a second video showed the groom’s angry mother showing her son in no uncertain terms what she thought of his decision.

Thai media also reported that the groom was facing an investigation by his police superiors over the wedding as he and his wife had not divorced.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket sold
The Future Of Thailand’s Free Trade Agreements
Police hunt on after Wichit shooting
Phuket perfect testbed for reopening tourism: Bill Heinecke
Double Phuket suicide tragedy
US urges Myanmar junta to yield power after protester death
Phuket Navy clean up drive to boost fishing industry
Massive fraud in tourism scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to target crypto tourists for economic boost! || February 19
Phuket Skill Development Centre launches free vocational training for students
Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park
Facebook turns off the news for Australia
Regional Court of Appeal, costing B366mn, opens in Phuket
Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai flights

 

Phuket community
Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

So far the State doesn't manage vaccination. So, no arrival recovery. Easy to understand, right?...(Read More)

Massive fraud in tourism scheme

All this Thai nonsense schemes, e-vouchers, and discounts are just set up for purpose of Thai scams....(Read More)

Massive fraud in tourism scheme

Anyone convicted of this should have their assest seized and any official affiliations suspended for...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

One Nat Park after another 'welcomes' backhoes and workers who cut trees, clear areas for il...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Well this is going to be interesting. This guy Pau Phetcharat was so sure he knew or paid the right ...(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

Officer ordered, perpetrators informed. SK1 land documents not prove ownership. Well, no need to tal...(Read More)

Arrival recovery hinges on state managing vaccines

International airlines not resuming flights, have problems with resuming flights Suvarnabhumi airpor...(Read More)

Chula-developed jabs to be tested in May

And the biggest owner of BioNet Asia are ?...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Wesley is an Ex Absolute and paying bay. Timeshare OPC....(Read More)

Raid halts illegal construction in Phuket national park

An SK1 land document does NOT show ownership, it is just a tax receipt. Anyone can pay tax on any la...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 