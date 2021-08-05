Angry fitness fans file complaint after Phuket gym goes bust

PHUKET: A total of 36 fitness fans filed a joint complaint with the Phuket City Police against a gym operator yesterday (Aug 4) after the gym closed its two branches permanently without notice, costing the exercisers more than B2.5 million in lost membership fees.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 August 2021, 11:16AM

The complaint was filed against BigGym, which had one branch on the bypass road and another branch in Chalong.

“Some customers have paid their yearly memberships which have not expired, but the gyms have already been closed. I have paid nearly B100,000 for membership,” said one of the members filing the complaint, who asked to be named only as “Mr Pornchai”.

“Before this, there was a post on the gym’s Facebook page saying that they will compensate us with the money for a three-month membership, but after contacting the operator we were told that they will not pay us,” he said.

Another customer, who asked to be named only as “Ms Araya”, explained that she was a member at the BigGym Chalong branch.

“Before this, 16 customers had already gathered and filed a complaint to the Chalong Police, as they had lost about B300,000. Right now, the case is in the court process,” she said.

“Me and my boyfriend lost about B50,000 in membership fees, and I know there are many more victims in Chalong, especially foreigners,” Ms Araya said.

“To be a member or buy any special training courses, we always needed to pay first, but when the gyms were closed we did not receive any compensation or any explanation. This is not fair for us as customers,” Ms Araya said.