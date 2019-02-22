THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Angry elephant in quarantine, tourists treated

PHANG NGA: The elephant that attacked two Italian tourists during a trek in Phang Nga on Tuesday (Feb 19) has been chained up and left in isolation for a period of one to two months “for assessment”, according to the Phang Nga Department of Livestock Development.

animalsaccidentstourism
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 22 February 2019, 05:30PM

Francesco Di Megu is carried to an ambulance after the attack. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Francesco Di Megu is carried to an ambulance after the attack. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Manuel Trofa was treated at Phuket Bangkok Hospital where he underwent hip surgery. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Manuel Trofa was treated at Phuket Bangkok Hospital where he underwent hip surgery. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Manuel Trofa suffered a fractured hip from the fall. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Manuel Trofa suffered a fractured hip from the fall. Photo: Wat Kao Charoen Tham

Manuel Trofa, 29, and Francesco Di Megu, 31, were riding the elephant (named Thanwa) along with a mahout through a palm oil plantation with elephant trekking company, Bangkaew Adventure Tour, when the elephant suddenly shook them off in fit of rage and gored Di Megu in the stomach causing his small intestine to spill out. (See story here.)

Sarote Jittakarn of the Phang Nga Department of Livestock Development told The Phuket News that Thanwa, who is approximately 8-9 years old, is still a very young adolescent who was previously used as a circus elephant and had attacked a mahout once before, although the mahout was unhurt.

“Thanwa has now been chained up by the leg and quarantined near the camp whilst the eldest mahout assesses his behaviour,” Sarote confirmed.

“The mahout will determine whether Thanwa can be used for trekking again or if he will be used for logging instead.”

“A professional mahout will know what to do with the elephant as he has more experience than a livestock officer,” Sarote said.

Futsal League 2019

Col Boriboon Yusuksomboon of Thung Kha Ngok Police provided an update on the condition of the two Italian tourists.

“Trofa’s hip was fractured in the fall and he has had an operation at Phuket Bangkok Hospital,” Col Boriboon confirmed.

“Di Megu has had abdominal surgery. He had one operation in Phang Nga Hospital and was then transferred to Bangkok Hospital for a second operation,” he explained.

Col Boriboon added that, “Police are investigating whether the attack happened as a result of the mahout being reckless. If so, appropriate charges will be brought.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach
Warning issued after 30 tourists stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Crocodile bites Phuket trainer during show
Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death
Russian tourist injured in suspected stingray encounter
Man attacked by Phuket Town monkeys
Chinese tourist family injured as Phuket elephants bolt during jungle trek
Phuket lifeguards warn of ‘flame jellyfish’ at beaches
Phuket lifeguards warn of Portuguese man o’ war at west coast beaches
Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)
Australian tourist, 62, attacked by baby elephant in Phuket
Bull elephant kills mahout at camp north of Phuket

 

Phuket community
B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The picture says it all. 3 kids on a bike with no helmets and presumably no license (they don't ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Way to set an example and actually improve road safety RTP... not. Spurious charges like this only s...(Read More)

Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital

Whatever the condition of more than 20 dogs is, they should never be allowed to be again at the beac...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

See the photo: 3 thai girls on 1 motorbike, no helmets, probably without driving license. And talki...(Read More)

Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law

Well, a lot of tumbling new rules/laws/bla bla's. contradicting in everything, so, nothing will...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Correct application of the law. If you're too lazy to look at the road and what you or others i...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, you are always talking about how you don't want Thailand to be a Nanny state. Now you are p...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

When will the Thai government stop taking orders from other governments and foreign organizations su...(Read More)

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

8 Years? You call that justice? I think a bullet in the back of the head would have been a more a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Dek, your comment makes no sense. Snakes not attack people when they are not provocated and feel the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket

 