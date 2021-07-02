The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Angelina Jolie back in action

Angelina Jolie back in action

Over recent years filmmaker Taylor Sheridan has had a huge impact on Hollywood. His screenplay for the hard-hitting Sicario heralded in a new age of dramatic intensity within a market that many said had gone soft. Then came his work on the under-rated Hell or High Water and the brilliant Wind River. Sheridan was no longer a lightweight, he had awards in his back pocket and actors like Jeremy Renner were lining up to work with him. To show that he was no flash in the pan then came one of the most eagerly-anticipated television shows of 2020, Yellowstone, of which Sheridan was the main creator.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Saturday 3 July 2021, 11:00AM

Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021). Image: IMDB

Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021). Image: IMDB

Now Sheridan teams up with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars – Angelina Jolie (Tomb Raider) in the edgy action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. Jolie plays damaged fire-jumper (fire-fighter) Hannah Faber who has been sent to an outpost fire tower to work as a spotter after she has become an emotional mess after being involved with a forest fire that claimed the lives of children and one of her colleagues.

While believing that her new post will be much more peaceful Hannah soon comes across a young boy Connor Casserly (Finn Little – Angel of Mine), who is being hunted down by ruthless assassins Jack (Aidan Gillen – Game of Thrones) and Patrick Blackwell (Nicholas Hoult – Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite her own demons, Hannah realises that only her and the boy’s uncle, local deputy sheriff Ethan Sawyer (Jon Bernthal – The Walking Dead), can keep him alive. To add to the pressure they also find themselves trapped by a forest fire that was lit by the assassins as a distraction for local authorities.

You soon realise when watching Those Who Wish Me Dead that it contains all the tropes that have made Sheridan one of Hollywood’s most interesting filmmakers at the moment. The film is edgy – it doesn’t stick to the Hollywood rules of trying to keep the film to a low classification. Most of the characters are damaged and they talk and act like they are damaged – they swear when under pressure and they certainly don’t play nice.

While over the years Hollywood has normally tried to shy away from violence towards the vulnerable – as can be expected Sheridan puts the vulnerable at risk. It doesn’t matter that the key target here is a child – Jack and Patrick are blood-thirsty assassins who will not think twice about blowing young Connor away. The result is a realism that is normally never present in an action thriller like this plus a level of intensity and suspense that is normally only reserved for European or Scandinavian cinema.

To add even further to that suspense is the forest fire storyline. There are times during this film when likable characters such as Sawyer’s pregnant partner, Allison (Medina Senghore – Blindspot) find themselves trapped between the fire and the insatiable killers and that only raises the stakes even more. Sheridan plays on the human condition that we are all terrified by fire and its ferocious nature and he uses it to his advantage.

It is a welcome relief to see Jolie back in an ‘action’ flick as she has spent much of the last decade making family films and doing voice work. She seems to relish being in a role with edge and the scenes that she shares with young Finn Little are natural and memorable. Jon Bernthal’s performance in the film is also a stand-out and his fans will be happy to see that this time he has been given a chance to play a hero rather than a villain.

To be honest, Those Who Wish Me Dead is probably closer to a blockbuster than the ‘indie’ feeling films like Hell or High Water or Wind River that Taylor Sheridan has made in the past. But just like those films this one is full of memorable characters, a hard edge and suspense that will make you want to watch it time and time again.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is currently screening in Phuket cinemas.

4/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Explorar Hotels & Resorts launches in Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket reopens
‘A Quiet Place’ returns with a bang
Beach cleanup finds syringe, oil-smothered ropes
Family Fun Here We Come
THIS IS THE MOMENT: A Song for Thailand
Hari’s idea: A call for all expats
Into the Fire: On a beach in Phuket, an act of kindness leads British volunteer to life’s calling
On Campus: The 4Cs for Change
Megan Fox goes ‘Rogue’
Soi Dog Foundation calls for CDC to revise ban on import of dogs into the USA
Phuket IVA to hold employment assistance fair
NXPO, Thai Space Settlement Design Competition join hands
‘Friends: The Reunion’ breaks records, breaks barriers
Sustainably Yours: Three green entrepreneurs

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

To suggest authorities would prevent people from getting a vaccine because of their opinions is a ba...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

More people would be visting but the complicated COE combined with the payment to upfront 7,500 Thai...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

Real estate is going to collapse in Phuket, they will be selling the villas for 10 cents on the doll...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

They are going to ruin the tourism industry in Thailand for many years to come.Europeans will not t...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

@ Maverick. Nonsense. In past I flew x times S'pore -Samui. It is just flying/not flying. Nothin...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

The Thai government does not want these sleazy sex shops to reopen...(Read More)

Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week

with Delta variant spreading twice faster than any variant before , within 2 weeks, government would...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@Pasgoose Nobody would be interested is wasting words on you....(Read More)

DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment

This encroachment is clearly visible from the main road Kathu-Phuket town. Anybody who is familiar w...(Read More)

As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark

The masseuse mentioned that she used to make "several thousands baht" per day. SEVERAL THO...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket

 