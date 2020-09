Angel Market is back at Cassia Laguna Phuket

Start From: Saturday 3 October 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 4 October 2020, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Angel Market is back at Cassia Laguna Phuket!! Every first weekend of the month, you are invited to enjoy awesome market items from airline angels, Foam & pool party, with live band, DJ and a lot of games & entertainment. Special FREE 100THB credit to shop around the market when book a room at Cassia Phuket starting from THB 699 net per night or THB 999 for two nights, plus heaps more free stuff! Call 076356999 for more information