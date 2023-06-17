Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

PHUKET: Following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andaman Hotelier, the largest hospitality trade event held in Southern Thailand, returned yesterday (June 16).

tourismCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 June 2023, 12:38PM

The event, which runs June 16-18, was officially inaugurated by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod at the Convention Hall at Central Floresta in Kathu yesterday under the theme of “Green and Innovation”.

Mr Danai was joined by Maj. Gen. Seraphan Sirikong, Phuket Provincial Police Commander and a range of hotel group partners from the Andaman Sea region.

Also present for the opening ceremony was Sueksit Suwanditkul, President of the Thai Southern Hotel Association; Marisa Sukosol Nunphakdee, President of the Thai Hotel Association; Kanokporn Damrongkul, Domestic MICE Marketing Director from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of Phuket Tourism Business Association; senior representatives from the Patong Beach Hotel Association; Phuket Health Spa Association; Phuket Personnel Management Club; Phuket Thai Chefs Association; the Volunteer Chef Association Federation of Thai Chefs; and the Phuket Andaman Food and Beverage Manager Club

Andaman Hotelier 2023 will see a series of engaging competitions and seminars led by industry experts which will highlight new and innovative approaches that the hotel and hospitality industries can employ to respect and protect the natural environment.

Furthermore the interactive sessions will strive to develop and enhance the skills and standards of those working in the hotel and tourism sector to ensure Phuket offers a world class service overall to its guests.

Some of initiatives include academic seminars, fundraising programs, cocktail mixing contests and bartender and coffee baristas workshops and sessions focusing on “Bringing Thai Fish to the World” and the merits of wagyu Thai Beef. There are also sessions on best in class food safety measures, food waste reduction and sustainable hotel designs with more than 70 booths showcasing hotel-related good and services at reduced costs.

The event runs today and tomorrow from 10am to 9pm at the Convention Hall, Central Floresta, Phuket.