Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

PHUKET: Following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andaman Hotelier, the largest hospitality trade event held in Southern Thailand, returned yesterday (June 16).

tourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 June 2023, 12:38PM

The event, which runs June 16-18, was officially inaugurated by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod at the Convention Hall at Central Floresta in Kathu yesterday under the theme of “Green and Innovation”.

Mr Danai was joined by Maj. Gen. Seraphan Sirikong, Phuket Provincial Police Commander and a range of hotel group partners from the Andaman Sea region.

Also present for the opening ceremony was Sueksit Suwanditkul, President of the Thai Southern Hotel Association; Marisa Sukosol Nunphakdee, President of the Thai Hotel Association; Kanokporn Damrongkul, Domestic MICE Marketing Director from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of Phuket Tourism Business Association; senior representatives from the Patong Beach Hotel Association; Phuket Health Spa Association; Phuket Personnel Management Club; Phuket Thai Chefs Association; the Volunteer Chef Association Federation of Thai Chefs; and the Phuket Andaman Food and Beverage Manager Club

Andaman Hotelier 2023 will see a series of engaging competitions and seminars led by industry experts which will highlight new and innovative approaches that the hotel and hospitality industries can employ to respect and protect the natural environment.

Furthermore the interactive sessions will strive to develop and enhance the skills and standards of those working in the hotel and tourism sector to ensure Phuket offers a world class service overall to its guests.

Some of initiatives include academic seminars, fundraising programs, cocktail mixing contests and bartender and coffee baristas workshops and sessions focusing on “Bringing Thai Fish to the World” and the merits of wagyu Thai Beef. There are also sessions on best in class food safety measures, food waste reduction and sustainable hotel designs with more than 70 booths showcasing hotel-related good and services at reduced costs.

The event runs today and tomorrow from 10am to 9pm at the Convention Hall, Central Floresta, Phuket.

Prab | 17 June 2023 - 16:23:23 

food safety? wow.. start to get the water clean.. bringing thai fish toe the world? wow.. all farmed fish full of kemikal and aditive? ( prawn, seabass ect ) rubbish non conform to EU standard.. waguy thai beef plss. is a joke.. so yeah very good seminar and welcome back for the nice pictures.. and agree with @ Old Guy on his point too.. they most pay pay banana so you know what you can get...

Prab | 17 June 2023 - 16:18:14 

waste of money event.. just for the face of few.. nice to see useless phuket association, SPA association? wow.. chef association  ( or so called Knorr/ ajinomoto/pomcharat) association getting along so professionally.. for a good cause IE:strive development/skills ( LOL ), innovative approach ( IE: cut cost, make more $ ), protect nature..?? really? world class food safety? wow..

Old guy | 17 June 2023 - 13:42:19 

Here's a suggestion for these "experts."  
Educate ALL your employees in English and world geography so they can aid your clients.
Then pay them a sufficient living wage.
Only then can Thailand even dream of being "world class. "

 

