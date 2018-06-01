Andaman Hotelier and Tourism fair 2018

Start From: Friday 22 June 2018, 10:00AM to Sunday 24 June 2018, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

See the creative ideas to help improve on skills that our world needs. You will see the combination of hotel people and touring people going head to head in “World Love” , competition, such as bartending, barista, towels folding, flowers arrangement, bed making and etc. Come and cheer the winner of Mister & Miss Andaman Hotelier 2018. For more special promotion such as discounted hotel rooms, come and see us at Home Work Phuket on June 22 – 24 from 10:00am till 9:00pm. To register please contact; Facebook – Andaman Hotelier or call 095 234 2451. Supported by Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Beverage Public Company limited.