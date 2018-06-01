FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Andaman Hotelier and Tourism fair 2018

Start From: Friday 22 June 2018, 10:00AMto Sunday 24 June 2018, 09:00PM

See the creative ideas to help improve on skills that our world needs. You will see the combination of hotel people and touring people going head to head in “World Love” , competition, such as bartending, barista, towels folding, flowers arrangement, bed making and etc. Come and cheer the winner of Mister & Miss Andaman Hotelier 2018. For more special promotion such as discounted hotel rooms, come and see us at Home Work Phuket on June 22 – 24 from 10:00am till 9:00pm. To register please contact; Facebook – Andaman Hotelier or call 095 234 2451. Supported by Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Beverage Public Company limited.

Person : Andaman Hotelier
Address : Home Work Phuket
Phone : 095 234 2451
Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Phuket Drum Circle 6th year anniversary
PBS #3
Open your heart Charity by Lions Phuket Pearl
Leopard 50 Asia Launch and Open House
GREG FLEET - AUSTRALIA’S FUNNIEST COMEDIAN (with guests)
Royal Thai Cuisine with Gracious Hospitality
All you can eat Thai Tapas menu
Go Live Sunday Seafood Brunch - Only July and August
Simmer & Spice
Independence Day Celebration Friendship Beach Resort
PBS #2
Jason Derulo
PIWC Luncheon - Jun 2018
PIWC Luncheon - Jul 2018
Biggest Jumpool Party

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it

 