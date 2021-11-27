BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Andaman food festival opens in Patong

Andaman food festival opens in Patong

PHUKET: Minister of Tourism and Sports Piphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Phuket last night (Nov 26) to inaugurate the “The Great Escape of the Andaman Sea” food festival, a three day event that showcases some of the finest locally avaiable cuisine.

culturepatongtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 November 2021, 12:30PM

Piphat was joined by Pichet Panapongs, Deputy Governor of Phuket, to open the Thai taste festival at Patong Beach which aims to promote provincial tourism and help generate income for local businesses and entrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 restaurants from Phuket and the surrounding areas of the Andaman province such as Thung Yi Pheng, Khlok and Krabi will be showcasing their dishes for attendees to savour along the Patong beachside walk. There will also be Thai cooking classes available using locally sourced ingredients led by renowned local chefs.

Leveraging the recognition by UNESCO of Phuket as a Creative City of Gastronomy, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said it expects over 14,000 local and foreign tourists to attend the event across the weekend with a projected income generation of over B17 million. Of that total the TAT estimates around B7.5mn will go to over 8,000 local business owners.

The festival offers tourists a great opportunity to enjoy not only local food options but the cultural diversity and southern lifestyle that the region is famous for including the popular beaches, said the organisers.

All health and safety precaution measures in relation to COVID-19 will be in place during the festival and attendees are requested to fully respect these when present.

