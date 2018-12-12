Andaman Embrace - A charming and surprisingly peaceful hideaway in the heart of Patong

A trip to Patong can seem a daunting affair for a less-than-patient and rather cantankerous middle-aged expat. We’ll scoff at the behaviour, deny having been there for months, knowing full well by midnight we’ll be howling in the karaoke bars and heading to the neon underbelly like a moth to the flame.

Travel

By David Jacklin

Friday 14 December 2018, 12:02PM

Nevertheless, finding comforting accommodation and a haven for one’s own disposition is essential to settle the nerves in this twilight town.

I needn’t have fretted, because my refuge was the Andaman Embrace Patong. This quiet gem in the heart of Patong gives an immediate air of calm and rest from the surrounding mayhem, enhanced by its understated Sino-Portuguese style and architectural details.

Andaman Embrace is a 200-plus room hotel situated in Soi Hatpatong. It’s certainly not modern, but there’s charm in its older style, and most importantly, it is well maintained and spotlessly clean.

Without a single exception over my two-night stay, the entire staff in the lobby to the eateries and facility areas were attentive, happy and eager to ensure I was enjoying my visit. Even the room staff were beaming and greeted me with a sincere ‘hello’ on each occasion.

I’ve been in high-end luxury resorts with staff as cheery as a bulldog chewing a wasp, and it leaves an unpleasant aftertaste. The enjoyment of staying in a hotel with genuinely positive staff cannot be underestimated, and Andaman Embrace excels.

The rooms and restaurants hug a sizeable shell-shaped pool and lounging area equipped with the essential pool bar. Perfect to relax around or entertain the children ahead of the evening adventure into the town beyond. It’s also a skip and a jump away from Patong Beach, giving easy options to enjoy all this thriving tourism centre has to offer from its central location.

As well as being located within a 10- minute stroll to all the main attractions in Patong, the immediate local area is also of interest, with a range of restaurants and noted seafood eateries, shopping areas and bars. In particular the brand new Pots Pints & Tikis bar on the corner of the soi is a funky little craft beverage house that is more than worth a few visits during your stay.

I met with the very winsome Hotel Manager, Pornrat Genprasertsiri, in Lim’s Coffee Lounge, an on-site beverage shop serving excellent baked fare and cakes made by the restaurant chef.

“Patong’s busy nightlife and hustle is very popular,” Mr Pornrat said, “and our hotel allows easy access to these entertainments. But it also provides a quiet location to head back to away from the nightclubs, noise and street pollution. Our guests will not be disturbed here.

“This is a real attraction to our offering because we are focused on the family traveller. We have a Kid’s Club, play facilities on site, and of course we’re conveniently located within five minutes to the beach.”

Mr Pornrat is right. From the hotel you can easily stroll to all the hotspots as well as hide away in the hotel’s peaceful respite. I can’t dispute their own marketing strap-line in summation of this pleasant and modestly priced hotel at the centre of our island’s tourism hub – Incredible Value, Unbeatable Location.

Yes, this is certainly true, but its staff and charm will ensure you leave with a genuine embrace and more.

Andaman Embrace Patong

2 Hatpatong Rd, Patong

Tel: +66 (0) 7637 0000

Email: info@andamanembrace.com