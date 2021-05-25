The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid

Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid

THAILAND: Preparations are underway to nominate Andaman Marine Protected Areas as a World Heritage Site at a World Heritage Committee session in July, in the hopes of helping stimulate the economy post-COVID-19 while promoting a sense of pride among Thai people.

COVID-19environmentmarinetourismwildlife
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 03:30PM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Thai government is preparing to add Andaman Marine Protected Areas to its tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage at the upcoming 44th session of the World Heritage Committee on 16-31 July.

The decision was reached in a virtual meeting of the national committee on the World Heritage Convention, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, and attended by the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, and the Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem.

The nomination process involves the inclusion of the Andaman Marine Protected Areas on Thailand’s tentative list, which will later be presented to the World Heritage Center.

Art-Tec Design

The government anticipates this nomination will help promote a sense of pride in local heritage sites, while promoting the sites as learning and tourism attractions, which help attract more tourists and should stimulate the economy once the COVID-19 situation abates.

This effort to achieve world heritage nomination is also considered to comply with the National Reform Strategy on Natural Resources and the Environment.

Thailand has been elected to membership of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in the Asia-Pacific Group, valid for the 2019-2023 term.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac as 28 rifles go missing in Deep South || May 25
Governor joins call for calm over vaccination registrations
WHO nod for Sinovac vaccine expected this week
Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo
COVID social media posts prompt charges
Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination
Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals
Heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Experts urge more jab variety
Deputy PM Jurin touts Phuket, Phang Nga travel bubble
Billions of cheap vaccines for poor as IMF proposes $50bn pandemic plan
Gold necklaces, cash prizes offered in vaccination registration lucky draw

 

Phuket community
Phuket Must Win ’on hold’ to counter outsiders registering for vaccination

Kurt, Consider it a blessing in disguise and pray the Crap O Vac won't be forced on 'faran...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

Great comment by K.As always.Respect!...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

The recommended interval of AZ is 4 weeks, not 4 MONTHS ! This plan is blatant medical malpractice a...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Still waiting for those work permit figures PN. Why not go and ask the labour office exactly how man...(Read More)

Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo

What about to check the electric in this building, many get electric shocks in phuket and die. Remem...(Read More)

COVID social media posts prompt charges

'Truth- you can't handle the truth'- Jack Nicholson, A Few Good Men....(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

Quote "In addition, you must choose the time slot and vaccine center venue within that date as ...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

Why did general Prayut took 'my' 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations? Prayut could have taken Sinovac...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

I need to go 'home country' in September. If by than not fully vaccinated I go not-vaccinate...(Read More)

Experts urge more jab variety

Is itn't strange that Thailand just hangs in with Sinovac 'sugar water', and a little am...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 