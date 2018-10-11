THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Anantara Layan Resort goes greener with vehicle charging stations

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort proudly announces it will be among the first Anantara properties to feature Mercedes-Benz charging stations for Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid vehicles. Anantara Hotels & Resorts is partnering with Mercedes Benz in this initiative as part of an all-encompassing campaign to promote an eco-conscious luxury lifestyle at all properties, including Anantara Layan.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 October 2018, 09:00AM

Mercedes Hybrid Charging Points at Anantara Layan

Anantara Layan fully embraces the concept that extravagance and environmental awareness can go hand in hand. Visitors relish the superb service at Anantara Layan, which is elevated even more by the gorgeous natural surroundings of Phuket.

So, as a luxury hotel brand that showcases indigenous experiences, Anantara Layan actively participates in conservation efforts to help preserve Phuket’s lush beauty, from the virgin rainforests of the interior to the pristine beaches and waters surrounding the island.

As part of the pioneering brand that was the first to ban single-use plastic straws at all properties in Asia, Anantara Layan will continue to demonstrate support for sustainable options in luxury with the Mercedes-Benz charging stations.

New Paths Retreat

Visitors can recharge their Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid, reducing emissions and reliance on fossil fuels while they enjoy their lavish stay or sumptuous meal.

“This partnership is just another way for us to contribute to keeping Phuket green, while always maintaining our signature luxury,” explains Frederic Varnier, Managing Director of Anantara Layan.

“Our guests can enjoy their time at Anantara Layan knowing that their experience was opulent and luxurious, without being wasteful.”

 

 

Kurt | 11 October 2018 - 10:50:38 

How many Mercedes cars are on Phuket roads?
Reading about the help in conservation of Phuket's lush beauty, ( is not luxury) one would expect charging stations for all kind of hybrid or 100% electric cars all over Phuket.
Why not charging points at Provincial hall, Land Office, Parking basement Jung Ceylon, Big C's, Tesco Lotus parkings ? Etc.
Some for the new Governor to work on?

