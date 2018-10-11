Anantara Layan Resort goes greener with vehicle charging stations

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort proudly announces it will be among the first Anantara properties to feature Mercedes-Benz charging stations for Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid vehicles. Anantara Hotels & Resorts is partnering with Mercedes Benz in this initiative as part of an all-encompassing campaign to promote an eco-conscious luxury lifestyle at all properties, including Anantara Layan.

Environment

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 October 2018, 09:00AM

Mercedes Hybrid Charging Points at Anantara Layan

Anantara Layan fully embraces the concept that extravagance and environmental awareness can go hand in hand. Visitors relish the superb service at Anantara Layan, which is elevated even more by the gorgeous natural surroundings of Phuket.

So, as a luxury hotel brand that showcases indigenous experiences, Anantara Layan actively participates in conservation efforts to help preserve Phuket’s lush beauty, from the virgin rainforests of the interior to the pristine beaches and waters surrounding the island.

As part of the pioneering brand that was the first to ban single-use plastic straws at all properties in Asia, Anantara Layan will continue to demonstrate support for sustainable options in luxury with the Mercedes-Benz charging stations.

Visitors can recharge their Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid, reducing emissions and reliance on fossil fuels while they enjoy their lavish stay or sumptuous meal.

“This partnership is just another way for us to contribute to keeping Phuket green, while always maintaining our signature luxury,” explains Frederic Varnier, Managing Director of Anantara Layan.

“Our guests can enjoy their time at Anantara Layan knowing that their experience was opulent and luxurious, without being wasteful.”