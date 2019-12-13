Anantara comes of Age

This month saw the launch of the much anticipated restaurant, Age, at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort.

Saturday 14 December 2019, 11:00AM

Diners can hand pick from the finest cuts of meat. Photo: Supplied

Serving up dishes both proven and experimental, Age offers diners the best in locally caught seafood, and to hand pick from the finest cuts of meat, with the restaurant's management anticipating the venue becoming the best grill restaurant in Phuket. Surrounded by national park forest, the resrtauarnt’s terrace boasts panoramic scenery and views of the sunset over the Andaman Sea. “The boldness of Age’s cuisine is matched only by its interior. Dominated by dark woods, rusted steel and raw leather, its industrial look is more akin to a warehouse restaurant on New York’s Lower East Side than a tropical island location,” noted a release announcing the restaurant’s opening. “Situated on Phuket’s serene northwest coast and surrounded by national park forest, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort features 30 guest rooms and suites and 47 one- and two-bedroom pool villas. In this luxurious hideaway, both resort guests and day visitors can enjoy the timeless taste of authentic quality,” the release added.