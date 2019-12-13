Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anantara comes of Age

Anantara comes of Age

This month saw the launch of the much anticipated restaurant, Age, at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort.

Saturday 14 December 2019, 11:00AM

Diners can hand pick from the finest cuts of meat. Photo: Supplied

Diners can hand pick from the finest cuts of meat. Photo: Supplied

Serving up dishes both proven and experimental, Age offers diners the best in locally caught seafood, and to hand pick from the finest cuts of meat, with the restaurant's management anticipating the venue becoming the best grill restaurant in Phuket.

Surrounded by national park forest, the resrtauarnt’s terrace boasts panoramic scenery and views of the sunset over the Andaman Sea.

“The boldness of Age’s cuisine is matched only by its interior. Dominated by dark woods, rusted steel and raw leather, its industrial look is more akin to a warehouse restaurant on New York’s Lower East Side than a tropical island location,” noted a release announcing the restaurant’s opening.

“Situated on Phuket’s serene northwest coast and surrounded by national park forest, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort features 30 guest rooms and suites and 47 one- and two-bedroom pool villas. In this luxurious hideaway, both resort guests and day visitors can enjoy the timeless taste of authentic quality,” the release added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Hollow Bone
Procession for the ages
The evolution of farang food in Thailand
Unleashed: Keeping your Fido fit and healthy
Jamie’s Phuket: Stepping into the past at the island’s museums
The Fin Arts: Meet the social enterprise painting a brighter future for sharks
Phuket’s international schools rank third cheapest of 19 Asian destinations
From Coast to Mare: Culinary surprises await at Centara Grand Beach Resort
6 Luxurious Things to Splurge on While in Phuket
A serving heart: Reflections on Catholicism with Phuket’s Reverend Father John
Belgian fries on the rise in Southeast Asia
AMAR International brings peace of mind to foreign nationals in Thailand
All girl power but no star power in Charlie’s Angels reboot
Comedy of errors: The fun and foibles of theatre
Phuket Farmers Club: The fruitful network championing the island’s farm-to-table movement

 

Phuket community
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Amazing how a high ranking RTP Officer can lie that he can't recall the name of the restaurant. ...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

So, by accurately turning in violators, a person could earn thousands every day. Right? So many q...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

"Is there no end to their ability ?"Haha, compared with that select circle of a few wannab...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

Wow! Will a non-Thai be able to do it, too? Is a work permit needed since this can easily be a f...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Absence of professional media relation officers/ informants in Phuket Government put Government alwa...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Football
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
Diamond Resort Phuket