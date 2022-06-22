Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Analysts sound alarm on baht depreciation

Analysts sound alarm on baht depreciation

BANGKOK: Economists are warning the baht will weaken further throughout this month because of higher volatility in money and capital markets worldwide after the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish benchmark interest rate hike.

economicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 10:36AM

The baht will weaken further throughout this month because of higher volatility in money and capital markets worldwide, according to economists. Photo: Bangkok Post / file 

The baht will weaken further throughout this month because of higher volatility in money and capital markets worldwide, according to economists. Photo: Bangkok Post / file 

Krungthai Compass, a research house under Krungthai Bank, forecasts the baht will dip to high-34 to mid-35 against the US dollar by the end of this month, reports the Bangkok Post.

The baht depreciation is attributed to higher volatility of the global equity markets and digital assets, said Phacharaphot Nuntramas, chief economist of the research centre.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rates by 75 basis points on June 15.

However, the baht is expected to stabilise after June for three to six months, then strengthen late this year.

A firmer baht to the greenback late this year would be supported by an improving current account, contributed from higher tourism income, said Krungthai Compass.

For the first half of 2022, foreign travellers should number around 1 million, before soaring to 5mn in the second half, said the research house.

“We expect foreign arrivals to contribute income of B50,000-60,000 each, making the country’s tourism income roughly B300 billion this year,” Mr Phacharaphot said.

In this scenario, Krungthai Compass assesses the baht would be firmer, above 35 to the dollar at the end of this year.

The Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), a research unit of Siam Commercial Bank, predicts the baht will continue to weaken to 34.5-35.5 to the dollar in the short term because of foreign capital outflows after the Fed increased its policy rate aggressively.

However, Thailand’s tourism sector is expected to see a strong rebound in the second half this year and support the country’s current account, as well as the baht, said the EIC.

The research centre estimates the baht will strengthen to 33.5-34.5 to the dollar at the end of this year.

The stronger baht would be supported by a Thai economic recovery and the country’s current account would resume to a surplus position, said the EIC.

For the first half this year, Thailand’s current account is expected to remain in deficit.

The EIC predicts the Fed will continue to increase its benchmark policy rate aggressively throughout the remainder of this year.

The Fed is expected to increase its policy rate by 75 basis points at its July meeting and 50 basis points in September, said the research house.

In November and December, the Fed Funds Rate is expected to increase another quarter-point per meeting, pushing the rate to a range of 3.25-3.5% at the end of this year, the EIC said in a report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl
THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink
EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Emergency decree to remain, Only 10 cannabis plants per home || June 21
Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028
Deputy minister’s father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment
TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year
Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar
Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants
Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Decree to remain in place: Prayut

 

Phuket community
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

You CANNOT overdose on cannabis. This is the most ridiculous statement made so far. The problem with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
The Comedy Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 