An Overview of Thailand Taxes for Foreigners

Start From: Tuesday 25 February 2020, 07:00PM to Tuesday 25 February 2020, 09:00PM

Come join this Rotary Club of Patong Beach meeting to hear Khun Sirirat Chotivechkarn of Network Advisory Team provide the latest insights and explain recent changes to the Thai tax regulations. Topics - Ways to reduce your personal income tax - What are Corporate taxes and any ways to reduce them - What are real estate taxes. This is critical information for every Expat living in Thailand. Admission: 550 Baht which includes a full dinner. 7-9 PM. Location: Millennium Resort Patong Phuket. For more info 081 894 0462.

Person : David Arell
Address : Millennium Resort Patong Phuket.
Phone : 0818940462
Website :
http://rotarypatong.org/event/weekly-mee...

 

