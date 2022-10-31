An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

Start From: Wednesday 23 November 2022, 06:00PM to Wednesday 23 November 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A living LEGEND and arguable one of the greatest football players of all time, GAZZA is coming to Phuket 23rd November, to host THE sportsman’s dinner. Don’t miss this unique and one time opportunity to listen to hilarious and amazing stories. The night will include; - Meet and greet Gazza. - Photo opportunity with a Legend - Free flow bar (6-7:30pm) - Listen to his life story. - Q&A. - 3 course meal. - Live auction. All of the above for B6,500 per person. To reserve your tickets for this great event, visit - https://megatix.in.th/events/an-evening-with-paul-gazza-gascoigne?source=home