British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

Start From: Wednesday 23 November 2022, 06:00PM to Wednesday 23 November 2022, 10:00PM

A living LEGEND and arguable one of the greatest football players of all time, GAZZA is coming to Phuket 23rd November, to host THE sportsman’s dinner. Don’t miss this unique and one time opportunity to listen to hilarious and amazing stories. The night will include; - Meet and greet Gazza. - Photo opportunity with a Legend - Free flow bar (6-7:30pm) - Listen to his life story. - Q&A. - 3 course meal. - Live auction. All of the above for B6,500 per person. To reserve your tickets for this great event, visit - https://megatix.in.th/events/an-evening-with-paul-gazza-gascoigne?source=home

Person : High Life Thai
Address : Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Phuket
Website :
http://megatix.in.th/events/an-evening-w...

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

@Fascinated. Armchair something, not quite sure what!...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Kata Hill 2 yrs & waiting . it was not as big a collapse as the Patong hill so i totally don&#...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Who talks about pumps in Kamala? No one. 'Pump talk' is about underpasses, with reference to...(Read More)

Police nab key member of scam gang

Doctors in Thailand must be better paid than I thought if they've managed to amass 101m baht. Un...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

I'm not sure I'd describe the flooding as "minor". Several of my wife's neighb...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

@prab, well if you don’t now it, it’s total illegal for tourists to smoke weed in LOS. And every...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

ah and forgot to mention, most smoke a lot too and buy expensive weed too so welcome here .. since i...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

at least they spend a lot in food and drink and we can make money.. if i was russian i would be the...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

how many are recovered for abuse of alcohol or kemical drugs daily ? this seems just the usual propa...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Our armchair engineer at it again- there are no pumps in Kamala. Early start today?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 