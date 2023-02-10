British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2023, 06:00PM to Tuesday 14 February 2023, 10:00PM

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

« »

VALENTINE’S DINNER Let love reach new heights with the exclusive ‘Aphrodisiac Set Pairing Menu’. Highlights include an alluring menu journey into seductive culinary moments, from First Base and Foreplay to Making the Move and Sweet Success. Indulge in oysters and scallops, honey-baked camembert to dip, Beef Wellington or grilled salmon and a chocolate-dome. 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Firefly on Tuesday 14 February Priced at 8,990++ per couple *Book now and receive 20% discount Book your table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com

Person : marketing.phuket@pavilionshotels.com
Address : 31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110
Phone : 076 317 600

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fashion TV
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023

 