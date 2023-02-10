An Aphrodisiac Valentine’s Dinner

Start From: Tuesday 14 February 2023, 06:00PM to Tuesday 14 February 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

VALENTINE’S DINNER Let love reach new heights with the exclusive ‘Aphrodisiac Set Pairing Menu’. Highlights include an alluring menu journey into seductive culinary moments, from First Base and Foreplay to Making the Move and Sweet Success. Indulge in oysters and scallops, honey-baked camembert to dip, Beef Wellington or grilled salmon and a chocolate-dome. 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Firefly on Tuesday 14 February Priced at 8,990++ per couple *Book now and receive 20% discount Book your table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com