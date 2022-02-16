BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Amnesty’s fate hangs in balance

BANGKOK: The Labour Ministry says it is considering whether to refuse Amnesty International Thailand a new operating licence after determining the rights group had failed to comply with certain legal requirements.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 09:32AM

Activists are joined by lion dancers as they march along Silom Road seeking support to ban Amnesty International Thailand in November last year. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Boonchob Suthamanaswong, the permanent secretary, said yesterday (Feb 15) that Amnesty International Thailand had submitted a renewal application with the ministry following the expiry of the old licence on Jan 20. Licence renewals take place every two years, reports the Bangkok Post. The request will be looked at by a ministry panel tasked with enforcing regulations regarding operating licences granted to international non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The panel’s job is to ensure NGOs comply with Labour Ministry regulations.

A decision to grant or renew a licence depends on certain criteria, including the organisation not working for profit or being driven by a political agenda that threatens national security, Mr Boonchob said.

Mr Boonchob said the ministry’s Employment Department has informed the rights group about legal requirements that international NGOs must meet to function in Thailand.

They must take a neutral stance on political issues and avoid acts that could lead to social unrest.

The organisation is required to submit a report about its activities every six months, but has allegedly failed to do so.

Amnesty was also recently accused of openly supporting three protest leaders whose actions were deemed by the Constitutional Court as an attempt to overthrow the democratic system with the King as head of state.

“The panel will also consider whether the organisation’s activities affected the public’s faith in the Constitutional Court, judicial process, laws and the country’s image,” said Mr Boonchob.

Critics want it kicked out of the country. Amnesty is accused of stoking unrest by suggesting that criminal charges against people urging reforms to the monarchy should not proceed.

In a Facebook post, Somkiat Osotsapa, a former economics lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, said the organisation has technically been closed for two years for its alleged failure to file an activity report every six months.

christysweet | 16 February 2022 - 10:57:54 

Thailand's rep is prostitute to the world and suppressor of free speech, not much is going to change that no matter if AI remains functioning or not

Fascinated | 16 February 2022 - 09:48:26 

Any country trying to get rid of this organisation clearly has something to hide. I'm not always a fan of them but they are an important part of the process of openness. This will backfire on the Gov't- which is no bad thing.

 

