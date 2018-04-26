The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Amlo seizes B213mn assets in ‘zero dollar’ tax case

BANGKOK: The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) is seizing assets worth more than B213 million from a group of people linked to the “zero dollar” tour case, for alleged tax evasion.

crime, transport, tourism, Chinese,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 April 2018, 11:43AM

Police execute seizure orders for tour buses belonging to OA Transport Co at the firm’s premises in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, in September 2016 pending Amlo’s final decision on the seizure its assets. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Police execute seizure orders for tour buses belonging to OA Transport Co at the firm’s premises in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, in September 2016 pending Amlo’s final decision on the seizure its assets. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Amlo’s committee overseeing financial transactions has resolved to seize assets in three cases, deputy secretary-general Romsit Wiriyasan said yesterday (Apr 25).

The major seizure involved 97 assets worth B213mn belonging to Thongchai Rojrungrangsi and several others for filing false financial reports to the Revenue Department from 2011 to 2016, Maj Gen Romsit said.

Thongchai is former managing director of Royal Thai Herb Co, a business linked to OA Transport Co.

OA Transport operates a tour bus business catering mainly to Chinese tourists and is run by the Rojrungrangsi family.

OA Transport has been accused of racketeering in connection with a “zero dollar” tour operation.

QSI International School Phuket

Although the court of first instance in August last year acquitted the firm and its executives, the company and its group still face a charge of tax evasion brought by the Revenue Department.

Public prosecutors have also appealed against the racketeering acquittal.

A second case where Amlo decided to seize assets involve Bancha Surin and his accomplices, for their role in the illicit drug trade in the North between 2001-2014. Three assets worth B81,000 in total will be seized, Maj Gen Romsit said.

A third case is the seizure of life insurance payments made by Prasert Sukkhee and his accomplices, who were involved in human trafficking in procuring girls aged below 18 years for prostitution at Nataree Entertainment massage parlour in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area, the Amlo deputy-secretary-general said. He gave no further details.

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.