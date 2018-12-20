Detox and Wellness Retreat located in Phuket, Thailand. 10 minutes from Phuket’s most spectacular beaches. Amity Wellness Thailand Detox Retreat has its own spa, massage, colon cleansing, swimming pool, yoga room and holistic therapies.
|
|
|
Thursday 20 December 2018, 12:28PM
Detox and Wellness Retreat located in Phuket, Thailand. 10 minutes from Phuket’s most spectacular beaches. Amity Wellness Thailand Detox Retreat has its own spa, massage, colon cleansing, swimming pool, yoga room and holistic therapies.
|Person :
|Amity Wellness Co. Ltd
|Opening hours :
|09:00 - 18:00
|Address :
|50/16, Soi Samakkea 4, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, 83100
|Phone :
|+66 98 398 2371
|Website :
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Wow. "Can't remember the BMW drivers name, but I know he wasn't drunk." That's...(Read More)
STOP the BS. The amounts of money being made here are incredible. Cross check with sales of BMW, a...(Read More)
The "business operators" think the government should help them? They are solely to blame f...(Read More)
Terrible high prices of Tuktuk's in Patong. 2 km. drive = 200 ฿ ! A rip off...(Read More)
Almost 6 months captivity, for what? The croc was trapped at sea, confirmed salt water croc. For god...(Read More)
As a tourist, in taxis or Van's, from or to Phuket airport, your life are not sure. I pity the t...(Read More)
They seem to be getting alzheimers these days as they can't seem to remember any Thai names! ...(Read More)
The data is inaccurate, many visitors are transiting, I for one have noticed a huge drop in actual t...(Read More)
So report the posts to Twitter and they will remove them, if you're complaints are valid, if not...(Read More)
Silly TAT relying on actual data. They should consult Phuket News posters instead! They are the rea...(Read More)