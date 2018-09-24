THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
American tourist rescued from sea at Patong Beach

PHUKET: An American tourist who was reported missing after entering the sea at Patong Beach on Saturday night was found safe two hours later.

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 September 2018, 10:29AM

The American tourist is brought back to shore by lifeguards and volunteers. Photo: Patong Development Foundation

Witnesses notified the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation Centre at about 8pm on Saturday (Sept 22) that a man had entered the sea in front of the Royal Palm Patong Hotel and then disappeared.

Patong lifeguards, members of the Patong Baywatch group, long-tail boat and jet-ski owners, volunteers from the Patong Development Foundation and police joined together to search for the man who was eventually found floating in the sea at 10:30pm.

“He was drunk and tried to hurt officials who had helped him. He was sent to recover at Patong Hospital,” a member of the Kusoldharm Foundation center confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 24).

Patong Hospital declined to give any information on the individual.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 24 September 2018 - 11:44:48 

"He was drunk and tried to hurt officials who had helped him" Another quality tourist .Well done by the rescuers.As he still could fight,they should have brought him for 1 night to jail instead of a Hospital

