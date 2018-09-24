Witnesses notified the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation Centre at about 8pm on Saturday (Sept 22) that a man had entered the sea in front of the Royal Palm Patong Hotel and then disappeared.
Patong lifeguards, members of the Patong Baywatch group, long-tail boat and jet-ski owners, volunteers from the Patong Development Foundation and police joined together to search for the man who was eventually found floating in the sea at 10:30pm.
“He was drunk and tried to hurt officials who had helped him. He was sent to recover at Patong Hospital,” a member of the Kusoldharm Foundation center confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 24).
Patong Hospital declined to give any information on the individual.
