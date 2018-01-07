PHUKET: Security at Phuket International Airport have confirmed the arrest of an American man who was arrested late Thursday night (Jan 4) while walking through the airport naked.

Sunday 7 January 2018, 06:19PM

The American, Steve Cho, 27, from New York, was taken into custody at 11pm for causing a public disturbance as he walked through the Departures Hall of the International Terminal, said a notice released today (Jan 7).

At first apprehensive to take the man into custody, a total of six officers were finally forced to physically restrain Mr Choo as he had failed to requests to from the security team.

Excess force was not used, said the notice, in response to a deluge of comments posted after videos of the incident went viral online.

While being detained, Mr Choo confessed that he was unaware of his antics as he had taken too many “sex drugs, said the notice.

He apologised for his behaviour and said he was willing to pay for any damage to property caused, the notice added.

Mr Choo was handed over to Sakoo Police for further legal action.