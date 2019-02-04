THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers

PHUKET: An American man has joined the tourist police as a volunteer after an incident that was filmed in which he was assaulted by a Patong traffic police officer after demanding the reason why he was fined B1,000.

patongpolicetourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 February 2019, 06:49PM

American Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, on his first day as a volunteer with Patong Police. Photo: Patong Police

American Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, on his first day as a volunteer with Patong Police. Photo: Patong Police

American Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, on his first day as a volunteer with Patong Police. Photo: Patong Police

American Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, on his first day as a volunteer with Patong Police. Photo: Patong Police

Luis Magdaleno Nava with Capt Phirom at Patong Police Station. Photo: Patong Police

Luis Magdaleno Nava with Capt Phirom at Patong Police Station. Photo: Patong Police

The video clip, which has since gone viral, was recorded by the American, Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, and shows him repeatedly asking the police officer, Capt Phirom Srisuwan, “Why you take B1,000 from me? Tell me, why?”

The video clip then shows Capt Phirom shouting “Bpai!” (go) pushing Nava’s arm and then his phone that he was recording with as Nava repeats the question.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News that the incident happened on Sawatdirak Rd in Patong, near Sai Nam Yen school at about 3am on Sunday morning (Feb 3).

“Everything is fine, people make mistakes. We need to be kind and forgiving in society. Everything has been figured out,” Col Anotai assured.

“The main issue was miscommunication between a Thai policeman and an American tourist. It is normal that we might not understand everything that we say to each other,” he explained.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

It was initially thought that Nava was stopped for ‘ghost driving’ (driving on the wrong side of the road). However Col Anotai explained that the dispute was not about ghost driving as Nava was ordered to stop before he drove into a forbidden road.

“Capt Phirom was trying to explain to Nava that he had to go to Patong Police Station when the misunderstanding occurred,” Col Anotai said.

“Both Mr Luis and Capt Phirom understand how the misunderstanding happened. Mr Luis is a tourist who visits Phuket often and today began to volunteer for Patong Police. We welcome Nr Luis’ decision as we need more English speaking volunteers to help communicate with tourists and explain our traffic laws to them,” Col Anotai explained.

Nava told The Phuket News today, “I admit that I turned on the wrong street by accident, however, I did not deserve to be hit. The Police chief made an apology and offered me to be a volunteer to help and I accepted the offer.

“I appreciate Thai police efforts and everyone's understanding in this matter,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Patong raid nets more than 4,000 items of fake-brand clothing
Patong bars to be respectful for Rama 9 remembrance this weekend
Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Wanted: Patong police volunteers, foreign language required
Patong Police chief assures corruption officer suspects in exile, dissolves police volunteers unit
Phuket raid at Patong plaza catches lone fake brand-name bag vendor
Police investigate Swedish tourist hanged on Patong Hill

 

Phuket community
Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

The police don't have the right to enter the property by force? But will after his permit to sta...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

There has been a long history in Thailand of cops and ex-cops serving as hitmen. It''s clear...(Read More)

Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

Has no official thought to engage with the Landlord to resolve this. if she's not issuing receip...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

Well, about 2 years ago PN published article that was in BangkokPost too. A Minister told press tha...(Read More)

New Year ignites Phuket tourism

Thailand talks about improving security matters, but does Thailand do more than just cosmetic things...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

Gregory is right. If tourist long tail boats not have the obligation to provide a life vest than it ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Is Thailand lawless? Issued a thai visa at thai consulate in Australia to a foreigner who has there...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

In 4.0 Countries there are car exhaust pipe emission laws. Does the 'over-lawed' Thailand ha...(Read More)

Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

Did they talk this through with China first, before the coming flow of chinese tourists? Anyway, th...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

The guidance figures are 20 μg/m3 for the annual mean and 50 μg/m3 is the 24-hour mean....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation

 