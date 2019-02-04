PHUKET: An American man has joined the tourist police as a volunteer after an incident that was filmed in which he was assaulted by a Patong traffic police officer after demanding the reason why he was fined B1,000.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 February 2019, 06:49PM

American Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, on his first day as a volunteer with Patong Police. Photo: Patong Police

The video clip, which has since gone viral, was recorded by the American, Luis Magdaleno Nava, 34, and shows him repeatedly asking the police officer, Capt Phirom Srisuwan, “Why you take B1,000 from me? Tell me, why?”

The video clip then shows Capt Phirom shouting “Bpai!” (go) pushing Nava’s arm and then his phone that he was recording with as Nava repeats the question.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News that the incident happened on Sawatdirak Rd in Patong, near Sai Nam Yen school at about 3am on Sunday morning (Feb 3).

“Everything is fine, people make mistakes. We need to be kind and forgiving in society. Everything has been figured out,” Col Anotai assured.

“The main issue was miscommunication between a Thai policeman and an American tourist. It is normal that we might not understand everything that we say to each other,” he explained.

It was initially thought that Nava was stopped for ‘ghost driving’ (driving on the wrong side of the road). However Col Anotai explained that the dispute was not about ghost driving as Nava was ordered to stop before he drove into a forbidden road.

“Capt Phirom was trying to explain to Nava that he had to go to Patong Police Station when the misunderstanding occurred,” Col Anotai said.

“Both Mr Luis and Capt Phirom understand how the misunderstanding happened. Mr Luis is a tourist who visits Phuket often and today began to volunteer for Patong Police. We welcome Nr Luis’ decision as we need more English speaking volunteers to help communicate with tourists and explain our traffic laws to them,” Col Anotai explained.

Nava told The Phuket News today, “I admit that I turned on the wrong street by accident, however, I did not deserve to be hit. The Police chief made an apology and offered me to be a volunteer to help and I accepted the offer.

“I appreciate Thai police efforts and everyone's understanding in this matter,” he added.