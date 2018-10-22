THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
American tourist found dead at Koh Lanta

PHUKET: An American tourist was found dead in the water, believed drowned, off Koh Lanta last week, The Phuket News has learned.

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 October 2018, 06:44PM

The body of American tourist Nasa Gragg Jr, 26, was found at Klongnin Beach. Photo: Krabi Tourist Assistance Centre

The news was discovered while The Phuket News was making further enquiries into the death of a different American tourist, Priell Schmalbach, originally from Florida, who died from his injuries after falling while rock climbing at Railay Beach, Ao Nang in Krabi. (See story here.)

The American who drowned at Koh Lanta, across Phang Nga Bay from Phuket, was named by police as Nasa Gragg Jr, 26. Police confirmed his nationality by his passport, Lt Col Attapong Sanjaiwut of the Krabi Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Oct 22).

The body of Mr Gragg was discovered in the water off Klongnin Beach at 3:30pm last Tuesday (Oct 16).

Mr Gragg checked in to stay at the Golden Pool Villas Hotel on Oct 14, Col Attapong said.

“From our initial enquiries we found that he checked out of the hotel on Oct 15, and then his body was found on Oct 16,” Col Attapong added.

Mr Gragg’s body was taken at Koh Lanta Hospital, but has since been transferred to Surat Thani to undergo an autopsy, Col Attapong explained.

“We are still waiting for the results from the autopsy, but at this stage police believe that he drowned as officers found no wounds or signs of fighting on his body,” said.

“However, we have to wait for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” he said.

 

 

BenPendejo | 28 November 2018 - 11:01:44 

what a terrible event for you and your family.  I hope you pursue the truth on this and do all you can to hold people accountable.  This place is well known for making terrible events like this "fade away" while guilty people just continue on with their lives.  Spread the word.

Indiamarket28@gmail.com | 27 November 2018 - 14:08:22 

My nephew was American from Flint, Michigan. This was his birthday trip and turned 26 on the day he died. He was a personal trainer in Tampa, Florida where he lived. He Had LOTS of struggle wounds on his body, we still don't have his autopsy report! No Luggage, Wallet or his phone. ALSO hotel workers live streamed a video of his body on Facebook! This story is BS.. Our family is TORN.

Kurt | 23 October 2018 - 09:09:54 

Mr Gragg (RIP) checked out the hotel on 15th. His body discovered at beach on 16th.
Not a word about his luggage. Where is it?

