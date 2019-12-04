American tourist flees mob amid fight with restaurant staff

PHUKET: Police have declined to explained what started a fight between an American tourist and a mob of staff from a seafood restaurant on the Karon beachrfont road on Monday (Dec 2) that ended with the American man fleeing a mob of more than a dozen angry locals.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 December 2019, 03:41PM

The American flees the angry mob on the Karon beach road on Monday (Dec 2). Image: CCTV / Karon Police

The incident became public after CCTV footage of the altercation and ensuing chase down the beachfront road was posted online on Monday.

Karon Police Chief Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun told The Phuket News today (Dec 4) that Maj Techin Deethongon of the Karon Police was called to the restaurant, Aof Seafood, at 4:30pm.

At the scene, Maj Techin found an American tourist who Col Prawit identified only as “Mr Connelly”, 44, and three restaurant staff who were allegedly involved in an altercation with the American.

Col Prawit identified the three staffers as Thai national Ms Theeraporn Thitayaporn, 27, and two Myanmar national men, who he identified as Ao Min Wen, 20, and Nadee, 21.

While questioning the four involved, police were told that Mr Connelly had a conversation with the restaurant staff, when a misunderstanding blew out of control, leading to a fight as recorded by a nearby CCTV, Col Prawit said.

The parties resolved the dispute through further talks, Col Prawit said, without elaborating on what started the argument or what the “misunderstanding” was.

Regardless, all four, who Col Prawit confirmed suffered only minor injuries in the affray, were fined B500 each for physical assault.