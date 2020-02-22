American shoplifter charged for stealing B43k of luxury wallets

PHUKET: A 21-year-old American tourist has been charged with theft after he stole luxury brand name wallets valued at more than B43,040 from a store at Central Floresta shopping mall, Wichit Police have reported.

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 February 2020, 04:34PM

The American tourist charged with theft, Christopher Braman, points out the three Gucci wallets that had been hidden in his wardrobe. Photo: Wichit Police Station

Chief Col Sujin Ninbordee of Wichit Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 21) that Mr Christopher Allen Braman, from Oklahoma, had visited the Gucci store at Central Floresta mall around 8pm on Wednesday (Feb 19) evening and indicated to the store manager, Ms Kantima Niyakit, he was interested in buying some goods. He then proceeded to steal a brown wallet valued at B15,500, a tiger print wallet valued at B13,440 and a black bee print wallet valued at B14,100 before leaving the store. Ms Kantima reported the theft on Thursday (Feb 20) and police studied CCTV footage to identify the man. Braman was apprehended by police around 3:07pm on Thursday (Feb 20) at the walkway area of Central Festival mall that connects to Floresta. He was then instructed by police to produce the stolen goods, which had been stashed at his rental house, located at 21/57, Soi Chaofa 9 (Soi San Chao Kuan U) in Chalong subdistrict. In addition to the theft charge, police also confirmed Braman was charged with over-staying his visa.