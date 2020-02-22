Chief Col Sujin Ninbordee of Wichit Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 21) that Mr Christopher Allen Braman, from Oklahoma, had visited the Gucci store at Central Floresta mall around 8pm on Wednesday (Feb 19) evening and indicated to the store manager, Ms Kantima Niyakit, he was interested in buying some goods.
He then proceeded to steal a brown wallet valued at B15,500, a tiger print wallet valued at B13,440 and a black bee print wallet valued at B14,100 before leaving the store.
Ms Kantima reported the theft on Thursday (Feb 20) and police studied CCTV footage to identify the man.
Braman was apprehended by police around 3:07pm on Thursday (Feb 20) at the walkway area of Central Festival mall that connects to Floresta.
He was then instructed by police to produce the stolen goods, which had been stashed at his rental house, located at 21/57, Soi Chaofa 9 (Soi San Chao Kuan U) in Chalong subdistrict.
In addition to the theft charge, police also confirmed Braman was charged with over-staying his visa.
