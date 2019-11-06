American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured

BANGKOK: An American prison escapee allegedly shot and wounded himself and his wife as police moved in and arrested them and the third Pattaya Court fugitive in Sa Kaeo province today (Nov 6).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 06:05PM

An injured man, believed to be Bart Allen Helmus, is taken to Khao Chakhan Hospital after he allegedly shot himself and his wife as police moved in to arrest the fugitives in Sa Kaeo province today (Nov 6). Photo: Royal Thai Police

The fugitive trio’s capture culminated a massive police manhunt launched after they escaped in chains from Pattaya Court on Monday afternoon, leaving a critically wounded police officer in their wake.

Pol Lt Gen Satawat Hirunburana, assistant to the national police chief, said one of the escapees, Noi Nilthes, had contacted police through his relatives and said he wanted to surrender, according to Jor Sor 100 radio.

He came out of hiding and gave himself up at a sugarcane plantation near the junction of Watthana Nakhon and Khao Chakhan districts in Sa Kaeo province.

Police later surrounded an area about one kilometre from where Mr Noi surrendered, intending to arrest the other two escapees, US national Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit.

Gen Satawat said Helmus was under stress because of the hot weather and the three-month pregnancy of his wife. As police moved in, Helmus used a pistol to shoot his wife and himself, he said.

Gen Satawat said police did not fire any shots at the couple during the operation to arrest them.

Sirinapa was reported wounded. Helmus was said to be in a critical condition in the ICU of Khaochakhan Hospital.

The three escapees, who were facing trial on drug trafficking charges when they made their escape, will be interrogated in Sa Kaeo before being taken back to Pattaya.

They fled the court in chains on Monday, severely wounding Pol Capt Thanamet Photipan as they dashed to short-lived freedom. An investigation is underway into how they obtained a handgun and knife used in the escape.

