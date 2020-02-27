Kata Rocks
American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm what caused the death of a 79-year-old American man who fell from his motorbike in Rawai yesterday morning (Feb 26).

transportdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 February 2020, 03:18PM

Rescue workers at the scene on Saiyuan Rd in Rawai yesterday morning (Feb 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man* suffered severe head trauma when he landed on the road, in front of the Tesco Lotus Express on Saiyuan Rd, at about 9am, Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed.

However, police have yet to determine what caused the man to fall.

“We checked footage from CCTV cameras near the scene and questioned witnesses, and all we know is that the man was riding his motorbike and fell down by himself,” Col Sarawut said.

“There were no obstacles in front of him or anything suddenly passing in front of him,” he added.

The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination, Col Sarawut confirmed.

“We are now waiting for a report from the hospital to determine what exactly caused the man’s death,” he added.

