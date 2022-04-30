tengoku
tengoku
American lost in Phuket jungle found safe

American lost in Phuket jungle found safe

PHUKET: A 68-year-old American man lost in the hills behind Naithon Beach yesterday (Apr 29) has been found safe.

tourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 April 2022, 11:27AM

Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said officers at Sakhu Police Station notified the Tourist Police were informed of the missing man, William Ernest Nehrer, at about 5pm.

Officers gathered at the Pearl of Naithon hotel, where they were told that Mr Nehrer had gone for a walk in the Khuan Naithon forest but had failed to return. Mr Nehrer was last seen at 3:20pm.

Tourist Police, along with officials from the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) and local residents, organised two teams to scour the jungle trails in the protected park area to search for Mr Nehrer.

He was found safe at about 6:20pm, Lt Col Ekachai reported.

“He was treated for some minor scratches from branches then escorted out of the area and safely returned to his accommodation,” he said.

A grateful Mr Nehrer thanked the officers and other members of the search parties for their help.

“I’m very glad to meet you guys,” he said.

