American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

PHUKET: Tourist Police will request US embassy officials’ assistance in serving an arrest warrant for an American man wanted for physical assault of his Thai partner, dislocating her jaw in a jealous rage on Friday night (Dec 6).

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 December 2019, 04:25PM

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police explained that the man wanted for the assault was David Cash Brizuela from California, who turned 30 years old while in Phuket last Thursday (Dec 6).

His partner, American-born Thai Teresa Fahm Saechin, 26, also from California, has been released from Bangkok Hospital Phuket after receiving treatment, he said.

Ms Saechin told Maj Eakkachai that she was in relationship with Cash Brizuela for five years.

They had traveled from San Francisco to Hong Kong, then on to Thailand. They arrived in Phuket last Tuesday (Dec 3) and were to depart tomorrow (Dec 10). They were staying at a hotel in Kalim, Maj Ekkachai said.

Police were alerted to the incident after Ms Saechin ran out from her room to the hotel front desk at 8:15pm on Friday night.

Ms Saechin had blood running out of her mouth, and staff organised for her to be taken quickly to Patong Hospital.

“After receiving basic medical treatment, Ms Saechin returned to her hotel room. The next day, she took a taxi to see a dental clinic in Patong at 9am,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“The dentist informed her that the clinic could do little to help her, as her jaw was dislocated,” he said.

“So she went to Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Ms Saechin left the hospital last night (Dec 8)

Ms Saechin confirmed that Cash Brizuela had accompanied her to Patong Hospital on Saturday, but Kamala Police later confirmed that he checked out of the hotel at 9:20pm that night.

He cleared immigration at Phuket International Airport to leave the country at 10:55am on Saturday, while Ms Saechin was seeking treatment for her dislocated jaw.

“Ms Saechin explained that Mr Cash Brizuela became jealous after she had leaned in too close to talk to their taxi driver because a voice translation app didn’t work. He said she was too close to the driver while she explained and talked with him,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“After the taxi ride, they both went to buy some drinks at a shop. Then they had an argument and he used his elbow to hit her face,” he added.

Maj Eakkachai confirmed that he had informed the US embassy of Ms Saechin’s situation.

“Tourist Police and Kamala Police are now processing the request for an arrest warrant. Next, I will ask the US embassy for assistance in tracking him down to serve the warrant of arrest,” he said.