THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

PHUKET: Tourist Police will request US embassy officials’ assistance in serving an arrest warrant for an American man wanted for physical assault of his Thai partner, dislocating her jaw in a jealous rage on Friday night (Dec 6).

police
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 December 2019, 04:25PM

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police explained that the man wanted for the assault was David Cash Brizuela from California, who turned 30 years old while in Phuket last Thursday (Dec 6).

His partner, American-born Thai Teresa Fahm Saechin, 26, also from California, has been released from Bangkok Hospital Phuket after receiving treatment, he said.

Ms Saechin told Maj Eakkachai that she was in relationship with Cash Brizuela for five years.

They had traveled from San Francisco to Hong Kong, then on to Thailand. They arrived in Phuket last Tuesday (Dec 3) and were to depart tomorrow (Dec 10). They were staying at a hotel in Kalim, Maj Ekkachai said.

Police were alerted to the incident after Ms Saechin ran out from her room to the hotel front desk at 8:15pm on Friday night.

Ms Saechin had blood running out of her mouth, and staff organised for her to be taken quickly to Patong Hospital.

“After receiving basic medical treatment, Ms Saechin returned to her hotel room. The next day, she took a taxi to see a dental clinic in Patong at 9am,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“The dentist informed her that the clinic could do little to help her, as her jaw was dislocated,” he said.

Thanyapura Football

“So she went to Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Ms Saechin left the hospital last night (Dec 8)

Ms Saechin confirmed that Cash Brizuela had accompanied her to Patong Hospital on Saturday, but Kamala Police later confirmed that he checked out of the hotel at 9:20pm that night.

He cleared immigration at Phuket International Airport to leave the country at 10:55am on Saturday, while Ms Saechin was seeking treatment for her dislocated jaw.

“Ms Saechin explained that Mr Cash Brizuela became jealous after she had leaned in too close to talk to their taxi driver because a voice translation app didn’t work. He said she was too close to the driver while she explained and talked with him,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“After the taxi ride, they both went to buy some drinks at a shop. Then they had an argument and he used his elbow to hit her face,” he added.

Maj Eakkachai confirmed that he had informed the US embassy of Ms Saechin’s situation.

“Tourist Police and Kamala Police are now processing the request for an arrest warrant. Next, I will ask the US embassy for assistance in tracking him down to serve the warrant of arrest,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday
Rusisan tourist arrivals hit 1mn, overall arrivals reach 32.51mn
Search area expanded in hunt for couple missing on kayak off Phuket
Phuket navy base to 'monitor' Myanmar sub in Andaman
Poor rating for Prayut after six months in office: Poll
Tesco reviews options to sell operations in Thailand, Malaysia
Brit sailor adrift on stricken yacht rescued off Koh Lipe
Sticky rice vendor killed as motorbike struck by drunk pickup driver
Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak
Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon
Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls
Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet
Parents call for answers after newborn’s finger cut at government hospital, starts to rot
Tourists safe after longtail boat swamped, left stranded in Phang Nga Bay

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

It seems like; an overall attitude “driving rules are here to be ignored “...(Read More)

American tourist flees mob amid fight with restaurant staff

@Nasa .Must be strange people over there in northern Europe if that is "Big news" for them...(Read More)

Navy calls in helicopter in search tourist, Thai woman missing on kayak

Let's hope they stopped off somewhere at a resort along the coast. Worrying for eveyone concer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

This is a joke right?...(Read More)

Government calls on volunteers to battle plastic trash crisis

No foreigner should ever lift a finger to pick up a Thai's trash carelessly tossed on the side o...(Read More)

Tourists injured as van driver asleep at wheel runs red light, slams into another airport van

Thepkrassatri Rd is the most dangerous road on the island with more road deaths & accidents than...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

Don't underestimate the danger driving in narrow Chalong Underpass now. If a panel falls down i...(Read More)

Motorists asked to ‘drive carefully’ as concrete sheets fall from Chalong Underpass walls

A thinking Official. :-) To much moisture in underpass? Are the walls not built of sufficient wat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

You're along the right lines on both points. This is a step towards the sorely absent enforcemen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Safer drivers on the horizon

This will not make the slightest difference, the key word is "enforcement" and that is sad...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket