American escapee Bart Helmus pronounced dead

American escapee Bart Helmus pronounced dead

SA KAEO An American facing drug charges who shot himself and his Thai wife to avoid arrest after fleeing from Pattaya court last week was pronounced dead on Thursday.

crimedrugsdeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 November 2019, 06:04PM

Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, who died at Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday after shooting himself and his wife to avoid police arrest.

Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, who died at Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday after shooting himself and his wife to avoid police arrest.

Dr Puwadol Kittiwattanasarn, the Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital director, said Bart Allen Helmus, 39, had been on life support since he was admitted and was pronounced dead at 6pm on Thursday (Nov 14).

His Thai wife, Sirinapa Wisetrit, 30, was now in police custody, he said.

Helmus, Ms Sirinapa and a third defendant, Noi Nilthes, fled from Pattaya Court on Nov 6 with the help of outside friends. The fugitives were tracked to Watthana Nakhon district in Sa Kaeo province.

Mr Noi turned himself in to police, but Helmus shot himself and his wife when police moved in to arrest them at a plantation.

Pol Col Pirom Chantharapirom, the Muang police station chief of Sa Kaeo, said the United States embassy was notifying Helmus’s family of his death.

Helmus and his wife were in court on charges of possessing one kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine with intent to sell, and illegally possessing a firearm. In a separate case Mr Noi was charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine and ketamine for sale, and illegal possession of a firearm. All three defendants were liable to the death penalty if convicted.

The three faced five more charges resulting from their escape, including attempted murder of a police officer and the illegal use of weapons.

 

Read original story here.

