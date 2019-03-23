American drug suspect arrested in Thailand after 25 years on the run

CHIANG MAI: Immigration police announced the arrest of an American drug suspect, who had been living under the identity of another person for 25 years. The man was arrested in Chiang Mai where he resided since 2013.



Saturday 23 March 2019

Immigration police announced the arrest of Bruce McIntire who had been on the run for 25 years. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest of Bruce McIntire, 67, yesterday (Mar 22). The arrest proper was conducted on Feb 28 in Chiang Mai where Mr McIntire had been living for six years under the name of Mr Thomas. The foreigner's quiet life in Thailand finished when he had to contact the American Embassy to get a new passport. The Embassy check revealed that the man's document was fake and he in fact was a fugitive wanted on drug-related charges in the USA. Further fingerprint check confirmed the real identity of Mr McIntire. Mr McIntire is now facing deportation to the USA, Gen Surachate confirmed.