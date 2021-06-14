The Phuket News
Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

PHUKET: An ambulance driver and two nurses escaped with only minor injuries after the vehicle hit a light pole and slammed into a tree on the central reservation while driving northbound on the bypass road early this morning (June 14).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 June 2021, 10:10AM

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the accident.

Lt Col Chaliaw Thaihu of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, in front of the Premium Outlet store, at about 1:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to see the Thalang Hospital ambulance with massive damage still wrapped around the tree.

The driver suffered only a minor injury to his forehead and the nurses suffered only minor scratches to their bodies. All three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment.

The ambulance driver, whose name has not been released, told police that they were returning to Thalang Hospital after delivering a patient to Vachira Phuket Hospital.  

The driver said that heavy rain had made the road slippery and strong winds had made the ambulance unsteady. He lost control of the ambulance, hit the light pole and slammed into the tree. 

The ambulance has been taken to Phuket City Police Station, and police said they were to check CCTV footage from cameras along the road to confirm the cause of the accident.

Capricornball | 14 June 2021 - 18:33:28 

It doesn't matter what vehicle is being driven...van, taxi, police car, ambulance, cement truck, 18-wheeler...they are all driven by poorly trained (or untrained) morons that cannot sense potential danger, and don't care if they hurt or kill themselves or others.  There are many things that will never change here, but really need to. Driving is at the top of the list.

Fascinated | 14 June 2021 - 11:32:06 

We need to stop using 'accident' and use the word 'crash'. this was NO accident- if he had been driving within the road conditions this would not have happened.

Nasa12 | 14 June 2021 - 11:09:14 

So ” heavy rain had made the road slippery and strong winds had made the ambulance unsteady” not the speeding. So you driver you are  lucky today not to be a murder man.

Kurt | 14 June 2021 - 10:38:21 

Slippery road? With heavy rain lots of water on the road, that gives aquaplaning while driving fast, with strong wind the ambulance body becomes less stable. In both cases low speed is required to have a safe drive.

Timothy | 14 June 2021 - 10:28:30 

The driver forgot to mention that he was probably driving way too fast in those conditions....Blame the rain, wind, road, dark, bend in the road, hill, gravity, tree, anything but being a reckless crappy driver going too fast. Lucky he didn't kill anyone.

 

