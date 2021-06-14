Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

PHUKET: An ambulance driver and two nurses escaped with only minor injuries after the vehicle hit a light pole and slammed into a tree on the central reservation while driving northbound on the bypass road early this morning (June 14).

accidentstransportSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 June 2021, 10:10AM

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the bypass road just before 1:30am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the accident.

Lt Col Chaliaw Thaihu of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, in front of the Premium Outlet store, at about 1:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to see the Thalang Hospital ambulance with massive damage still wrapped around the tree.

The driver suffered only a minor injury to his forehead and the nurses suffered only minor scratches to their bodies. All three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment.

The ambulance driver, whose name has not been released, told police that they were returning to Thalang Hospital after delivering a patient to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The driver said that heavy rain had made the road slippery and strong winds had made the ambulance unsteady. He lost control of the ambulance, hit the light pole and slammed into the tree.

The ambulance has been taken to Phuket City Police Station, and police said they were to check CCTV footage from cameras along the road to confirm the cause of the accident.