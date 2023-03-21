Pro Property Partners
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

PHUKET: Phuket officials are preparing to welcome foreign ambassadors, consuls and other diplomatic staff, accompanied by their partners, on a field trip to study Royal Initiative projects and learn about the potential and achievements of Thailand in terms of sustainable development and environmental friendliness according to the philosophy of sufficiency economy.

politicstourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 05:29PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew looking happy at the meeting today (Mar 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew looking happy at the meeting today (Mar 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Mar 21) to discuss the preparations.

The fam trip will be held across Phang Nga and Krabi from Thursday, Mar 30, to Saturday, Apr 1, said an official report of the meeting.

The Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had arranged the fam trip for foreign diplomatic emissaries and their spouses “to disseminate the royal duties of the Thai monarchy in enhancing the quality of life and well-being of the people as well as promoting knowledge and understanding about Thailand in many dimensions, especially the way of life of the Thai community and economic potential and tourism in both provinces”, said the report.

The fam trip will also serve as a platform to garner support for Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028, the report added.

The dignitaries will be treated to a presentation by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) about Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the expo as well as other activities to welcome the ambassadors at Nai Yang Beach in Sirinat National Park.

Phuket’s Young Ambassadors, who met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his visit on Sunday, will also lend a hand facilitating the VIPs stay on the island, the report added.

