Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Amazing Thailand Dance With Me

Amazing Thailand Dance With Me

Just what Thailand’s needs is this new tonic stunning film and beautiful music, a new video. The new song and video was launched today by Senator Weerasak Kowsurat the ex tourism minister of Thailand at the Hyatt Regency on Sukhumvit. A magical piece of work by creative genius and British Producer Will Robinson, who is known by many travelers who come to Thailand as “The Isan Project”, Will’s music and video creations continue to be popular amongst overseas visitors especially those in Phuket.

Monday 6 March 2023, 10:24AM

Sponsor Jack Lui, Producer Will Robinson, Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, Cave Expert Vern Unsworth and Sammy Carolus Hyatt Regency Bangkok

Sponsor Jack Lui, Producer Will Robinson, Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, Cave Expert Vern Unsworth and Sammy Carolus Hyatt Regency Bangkok

« »

Following the success of his previous creations “Thailand Amazing Thailand, “This is the moment” and “Where the Eagles fly”. Will has penned this new gem with his co writer Daniel Ryan called “Amazing Thailand Dance With Me”. He filmed his video at over 30 locations around Thailand taking three Thai dancers to destinations like Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Songkhla and Phuket and collaborating with more than 120 people to make this amazing piece of work to promote tourism.

The record is performed by the sensational voice of Disney’s “Sonna Rele” who recorded the Cinderella soundtrack “Strong”. Will says “it’s wonderful to have Sonna’s support, she has an amazing tone and the people out there love her, I hope we can encourage a few more people to come, Thailand’s a lovely place to visit”. Senator Weerasak Kowsurat says “…Music ..song…sound ..and visual images play a vital role in leading imagination of viewers to have a clearer understanding of places and people of each city in Thailand. We would like to thank Will Robinson and his co writer along with all supporting teams for making Thailand a continued more favourite destination especially creating desires to try visiting less known destinations around the country. We are all excited to see how the music fans around the world will digest this new creativity for many years to come….”

“Amazing Thailand Dance with me” can be seen on YouTube or Facebook at The Isan Project and the song is available from all major digital stores.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Howson leaving the 89.5 house
Shadow boxing with ‘Creed II’
Health experts ask to go easy on Thai donuts, tea
New orchid species discovered in Songkhla
Green Thoughts: Sun Gods and Sun Worshippers
Itameshi served in style
‘Cocaine Bear’ a killer for laughs
Loic’s portrait of the future
A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’
Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, say experts
Phuket Music Scene: Time to take the Thai alternative?
Something special about ‘The Whale’
Fighting flesh-eating bacteria
Shyamalan rediscovers tense-thiller mode in ‘Knock at the Cabin’

 

Phuket community
Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

Some of you people really are childish!...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

Ironic. Would driver have seen the 'reduce speed' sign in that split second before he died? ...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

Would be good to specify the numbers in Thai and foreigners categories about the death and injured. ...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

IMO that advice on eggs is outdated. It was the fried potatoes, butter and bacon in the breakfast...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Is there a name for not being able to see typos and misspellings in text UNTIL it is published? Flab...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

HOw else is the pharmacuetical industry going to creat consumers for their drugs to treat the damage...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Not surprising really. I have noticed an increase in the size of Thais over the years I've been ...(Read More)

Hatching leatherback turtles get a helping hand

"Thailand banned poaching their eggs" PN is that an attempt at satirical humour! LOL....(Read More)

Illegal cigarette smugglers busted

Sounds like their new card system needs to be introduced for locals as well. This is a definite red ...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

120 +121=241 flights, that are 482 landings and departues in 24 hrs. Is about 20 per hour. So, a lan...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 