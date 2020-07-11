Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Amateur Kan proves a cut above the pros

Amateur Kan proves a cut above the pros

GOLF: Amateur Kan Bunnabodee beat professionals to win the Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Championship in Hua Hin yesterday (July 10).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 11 July 2020, 11:00AM

Kan Bunnabodee celebrates her win in Hua Hin yesterday. Photo: PR

Kan Bunnabodee celebrates her win in Hua Hin yesterday. Photo: PR

In the country’s first women’s golf event in five months, the 18-year-old from Chon Buri shot an even-par 72 for a three-day total of 210 at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

Symetra Tour player Chorphaka Jaengkit was second on 212 after a 69 in the B1.4 million tournament.

She was one shot ahead of Chalisa Limpipolpaibul who also hit a 69 in the final round of the three-day event.

It was the third tournament of the season and first after the Thai LPGA Tour was suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kan, who is studying at Purdue University in the US, got the trophy while Chorphaka, 27, received B168,000 in prize money.

“I did not feel any pressure - just played my own game,” said Kan, a national team player.

“I did not think I could make such a low score. This is the first time that I have won a professional tournament.”

Kan is one of the country’s brightest young stars.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

She won a silver medal in the individual event and a bronze in the team competition at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Chorphaka said she was surprised by her performance after a long break.

“It was much better than what I had expected because we had not competed since February,’” she said.

“I think I played well because the course was in good condition. I hit all fairways this week. I also won here in 2015.”

She said during the break she was forced to sell fried chickens to earn some money.

Pre-tournament favourite Atthaya Thitikul closed with a 79 to share 40th place on 223.

The next event on the Thai LPGA Tour will be held at Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachin Buri from July 22-24.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told
Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Hamilton cruises to Styrian Grand Prix victory
True refuses to beam rescheduled T1 matches live beyond this year
Canaries relegated after home hammering, Liverpool held
Hamilton supreme in soaking-wet Styria
Arsenal threaten to turn tide on Mourinho’s struggling Spurs
Premier League’s Golden Boot race hots up
Alonso returns to F1 with Renault ‘family’
Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level
Lara warns West Indies ‘won’t last five days’ in England Tests
Leicester loyalty ‘cements Vardy legacy’, says Rodgers
Tension mounts in Premier League relegation battle

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Binomo
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 