GOLF: Amateur Kan Bunnabodee beat professionals to win the Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Championship in Hua Hin yesterday (July 10).

Saturday 11 July 2020

Kan Bunnabodee celebrates her win in Hua Hin yesterday. Photo: PR

In the country’s first women’s golf event in five months, the 18-year-old from Chon Buri shot an even-par 72 for a three-day total of 210 at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

Symetra Tour player Chorphaka Jaengkit was second on 212 after a 69 in the B1.4 million tournament.

She was one shot ahead of Chalisa Limpipolpaibul who also hit a 69 in the final round of the three-day event.

It was the third tournament of the season and first after the Thai LPGA Tour was suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kan, who is studying at Purdue University in the US, got the trophy while Chorphaka, 27, received B168,000 in prize money.

“I did not feel any pressure - just played my own game,” said Kan, a national team player.

“I did not think I could make such a low score. This is the first time that I have won a professional tournament.”

Kan is one of the country’s brightest young stars.

She won a silver medal in the individual event and a bronze in the team competition at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Chorphaka said she was surprised by her performance after a long break.

“It was much better than what I had expected because we had not competed since February,’” she said.

“I think I played well because the course was in good condition. I hit all fairways this week. I also won here in 2015.”

She said during the break she was forced to sell fried chickens to earn some money.

Pre-tournament favourite Atthaya Thitikul closed with a 79 to share 40th place on 223.

The next event on the Thai LPGA Tour will be held at Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachin Buri from July 22-24.