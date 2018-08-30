THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Amari Phuket received Wastewater Treatment Award 2018

Amari Phuket’s Engineering Director, Mr. Watcharaphon Ketmangmi received the Wastewater Treatment Award 2018 from Phuket Vice Governor, Mr. Thavornwat Kongkaew.

Friday 31 August 2018, 11:00AM

Amari Phuket’s Engineering Director, Mr. Watcharaphon Ketmangmi (right) and Phuket Vice Governor, Mr. Thavornwat Kongkaew (left)

Amari Phuket’s Engineering Director, Mr. Watcharaphon Ketmangmi (right) and Phuket Vice Governor, Mr. Thavornwat Kongkaew (left)

Amari Phuket at Patong Beach

Amari Phuket at Patong Beach

Amari Phuket was rated at the “Good level” and was the only hotel in the Patong Beach area to receive the award given by Phuket’s Regional Environment Office 15 and the Phuket Provincial Organisation.

About Amari
Amari is the centrepiece of the ONYX portfolio of hospitality brands reflecting the warmth and energy of an evolving modern Asia. Amari’s network of properties spans Thailand and beyond, from scenic seaside locations to vibrant urban settings including Bangkok, Buriram, Dhaka, Doha, Galle, Hua Hin, Johor Bahru, Koh Samui, Krabi, Maldives, Pattaya, Phuket, Yangshuo and Vang Vieng. Visit www.amari.com.

 

 

