Amari Phuket organises the first Green and Natural Market

This is one of Amari Phuket’s CSR campaigns to raise awareness to people to look after their health by using natural products and help save the environment with the concept “Clean, Green and Natural”.
Hotel guests and team members were invited to shop for products, including snacks and organic salads, Thai herbal drinks, natural spa products, cotton clothing, fruits and flowers, and DIY products.
A massage service from Breeze Spa was also available on site for relaxation.
At the event, all the shoppers discovered a new lifestyle of organic living which allows for the mind and body to be healed in a natural way to eliminate harmful toxins.
Be the first to comment.