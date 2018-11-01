THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Amari Phuket organises the first Green and Natural Market

Amari Phuket’s management were proud to open the first Green and Natural Market, organised at the beachfront area of Rim Talay Restaurant.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 November 2018, 03:00PM

Penprapa Chooklin (Associate Director, Marketing Communications), Pierre Pierre-Andre Pelletier (Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives), Amornmas Suksirisamphan (Director, Human Resources) and Pawinee Panan (Manager, Sales) were proud to open the Green & Natural Market

Market traders raised awareness to people to look after their health by using natural products and help save the environment with the concept “Clean, Green and Natural”.

This is one of Amari Phuket’s CSR campaigns to raise awareness to people to look after their health by using natural products and help save the environment with the concept “Clean, Green and Natural”.

Hotel guests and team members were invited to shop for products, including snacks and organic salads, Thai herbal drinks, natural spa products, cotton clothing, fruits and flowers, and DIY products.

A massage service from Breeze Spa was also available on site for relaxation.

At the event, all the shoppers discovered a new lifestyle of organic living which allows for the mind and body to be healed in a natural way to eliminate harmful toxins.

 

 

