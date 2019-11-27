AMAR International brings peace of mind to foreign nationals in Thailand

One thing that has always been a matter of great concern to many expatriates living or visiting anywhere in the world is how their remains will be taken care of if they become deceased away from their home country, as well as how they will speedily and safely re­turn to their home country should they fall sick or encounter an accident and wish to be medically repatriated.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 02:00PM

Expatriates and their families can relax knowing that swift and reliable repatriation services are at their disposal.

There are currently about 200,000 foreign nationals resident in Thailand who, in the absence of profession­al repatriation services, will find it hard to get back to their country of origin in case of death or sickness.

But, thanks to AMAR International, expatriates living in Thailand, as well as their families in any part of the world, can relax with absolute peace of mind knowing that, should they become deceased or fall sick and desire to go back to their dear home country, swift and reliable repatriation services will be at their disposal.

For many decades now AMAR (Allison Monkhouse Andrews Repatriations), headquartered in Australia, has been in the business of providing worldwide re­patriation solutions on behalf of travel insurance and assistance companies.

Since they opened their doors in 1944, they have repatriated almost 5,000 persons from a host of different countries and have now seen it fit to establish in Thailand so that foreign nation­als resident in Phuket, Bangkok and all other parts of the country can benefit from their professional re­patriation services.

But AMAR does not stop at repatriation; they also provide cremation and funeral services too. Arrang­ing a funeral can be a difficult undertaking, more so for people who are grieving, and so AMAR has also made it their mission to take this daunting responsi­bility off peoples’ shoulders so they can have an easier time while they grieve.

As one of the foremost funeral firms in the world, AMAR has also acquired extensive repatriation ex­perience in disaster recovery. The firm has played prominent roles during crises in Asia and Australa­sia, including the Southeast Asian tsunami, Bali bombing and Port Arthur massacre where they deployed and provided wide-scale assistance to the victims and their families.

When people travel out and explore the world, the expectation is always that they will return home safely on their own. But life can be unpredictable, and unfore­seen incidents do occur. And so when the unexpected happens to you or your loved one living in Thailand as a foreign national, rest assured that AMAR Interna­tional will be there, right on time, to take charge and provide the care and assistance required.

For more information, visit www.amarinternational.com or email info@amarepatriations.com