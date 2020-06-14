BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

THAILAND: The Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) says it will “repossess” Sor Por Kor land illegally occupied by resorts and hotels, and then rent the land back to them.

land
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 June 2020, 08:45AM

Thamanat: Flexibility needed. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thamanat: Flexibility needed. Photo: Bangkok Post

However, the process involves amending the land’s allocation status.

“What we are going to do is take land back from resorts and hotels so the illegally occupied land is back under Alro control. Later, we will let them rent the land under our new regulations, which should take around three months,” said deputy agriculture minister Thamanat Prompow, who oversees Alro.

Sor Por Kor land is forest land which the state allocated to poor farmers for cultivating.

Farmers are supposed to use the land for cultivation only, and not sell it or use it for other purposes.

However, this policy has been abused with many Sor Por Kor plots having been illegally acquired by investors for business purposes or used for other activities by farmers.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

This includes building resorts and hotels on the land.

“Not all Sor Por Kor land is now fit for farming and it is better if Alro can utilise it differently,” Mr Thamanat said.

The regulations would be adjusted for better land management, including relaxing some regulations so hotel entrepreneurs can invest in Sor Por Kor land for tourism activities.

The ministry will consider an appropriate rental rate based on Treasury Department recommendations and a committee will draft the new regulations.

Alro, he said, will survey hotels on Sor Por Kor land, starting with around 300 resorts in Phuket and 100 hotels on Ko Samui.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Paddy | 14 June 2020 - 12:03:39 

We need that prosecutor that was here a few years ago, forget his name. He exposed the Pullman resort that was built on forest land but he got transferred and they are still open today . they need honest men in the gov here. Should go after the banks that give these crooks loans and the electric company for supplying power to these resorts . Crime pays in Thailand. We can expect more encroachment

Paddy | 14 June 2020 - 11:41:46 

Nice to have friends in high places. What a complete joke. Should demo the lot , make the criminals pay and then jail for 30 years .

Fascinated | 14 June 2020 - 09:38:44 

We will take the land back but then rent it so people can carry on their illegal activity legally. How typically ridiculous. All about lining pockets as usual.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14
‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll
Poll shows slim majority no longer afraid of COVID-19
Gamblers lose after Kathu bust
Lockdown returns in parts of Beijing as China reports 57 new virus cases
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 13
Back to school with new study times and teaching methods
Fine rumour for net booze pics ‘baseless’
Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour
Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run
Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights
Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders
Life jackets keep missing Phuket fishermen alive until Navy rescue
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted! Skypark over Bangkok? Child sex operation busted! || June 12
Confirmed: Phuket airport to open

 

Phuket community
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

We need that prosecutor that was here a few years ago, forget his name. He exposed the Pullman resor...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Rorri... it is not more contagious than the flue given the amount of undetected cases which was prov...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

Nice to have friends in high places. What a complete joke. Should demo the lot , make the criminals ...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@Mr Harald, millions of thai people are now out of jobs, In press we read quite a number of thai are...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

The whole covid is a perfect example of mass hysteria. This new travel ideas are completely unaccept...(Read More)

Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

Please, enlighten me. Arrests by a administrative 'task force', including volunteers? No RT...(Read More)

Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

Great example of twisting facts. Not the tracking down of the suspect, but the RTP investigation to...(Read More)

Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket

Just taking body temp only indicates nothing. That is just a asymptomatic condition. The crew member...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Dave_C, That is interesting, as Australian borders are still closed, to general aviation, so I would...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

harald, you have missed the whole point, the point is how contagious it is, it has the ability to ov...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 