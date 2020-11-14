Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

BANGKOK: The Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) has revamped its regulations to allow SorPorKor landholders to develop their plots into apartment buildings, gas stations and food-processing plants, among others.

landproperty
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 November 2020, 09:31AM

The entrance to the notorious Tiger Temple in Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi, was located on land seized by the Agricultural Land Reform Office in 2016. Photo: Phiyarach Choncharoen / Bangkok Post file

The entrance to the notorious Tiger Temple in Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi, was located on land seized by the Agricultural Land Reform Office in 2016. Photo: Phiyarach Choncharoen / Bangkok Post file

The SorPorKor programme was enacted in 1975 with the aim of distributing degraded forest tracts to poor and landless farmers to harvest crops, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, some people have over the years abused the programme by developing their allocated land to house commercial buildings.

Vinaroj Sapsongsuk, secretary-general of Alro, on Friday (Nov 13) said the office has revised the rules to permit farmers to maximise the use of their SorPorKor land by allowing additional economic activities. The move was also intended to close loopholes, he said.

“The previous regulation gave overly broad definitions of specific activities regarding SorPorKor land,” Mr Vinaroj told the media in a press briefing. “The broad definitions lead to various interpretations.”

“So, we decided to revise the regulation to show SorPorKor [land] holders of what they can or cannot do on the plots.”

Under the previous version of the regulation, each qualified farmer is entitled to a maximum of 50 rai of land. The land cannot be sold but it can be handed down to their children.

In practice, it had largely been misused. In some areas such as Wang Nam Khieo in Nakhon Ratchasima province, massive SorPorKor land plots were turned into luxurious country homes and resorts.

Alro began revising the SorPorKor regulation last year, specifically on what activities can be conducted on allocated land plots.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

The new rule now allows 12 uses: farming, gas station, drinking water plant, market place, vehicle dealership, retail shop, post office, healthcare facility, restaurant, school, apartment complex and food processing plant.

Mr Vinaroj said the revision opens the door for investors to open a processing plant on SorPorKor land.

“However, each investment project must be approved by Alro and must benefit farmers,” he noted. Regarding the controversy surrounding apartment construction on SorPorKor land, Mr Vinaroj stressed a housing project is possible if investors can prove it will benefit farmers.

He denied the accusation that the regulation was revised to favour politicians planning to develop service apartments.

The director-general said that on the contrary, Alro is working with the Department of Public Works and Town & County Planning to draft new regulations to draw demarcated lines for communities, zoning and set up protected land plots for harvesting crops.

“The number of communities has jumped from 5,000 in 1993 to over 10,000 right now,” he said. “If we don’t limit space, there will be less and less number of land for plantations.”

Alro has allocated up to 40 million rai of land to farmers, it said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 14 November 2020 - 09:36:01 

No doubt this will be retroactive and a certain 'chicken farmer' will suddenly free herself from all charges. The '12 uses' goes completely against the grain of what the land is designated for. Of course is is about 'influential people' and all about the money. This place gets more corrupt by the day.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangkok set for day of rallies
‘Let’s Go Halves’ campaign a boon for Phuket
Suu Kyi’s party wins absolute majority in Myanmar polls
Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review
Phuket Smart Bus to ride again
Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours
Police probe into Phuket student’s death drags to a silent halt
Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image
Dozens more placed under quarantine after contact with South Korean soldier
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No protests for monks! Cannabis helping 70% of Thailand patients! || November 12
E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project
Qatar Airways to reinstate flights to Phuket
TAT deputy reveals tourist entry numbers
Tonino Lamborghini to launch luxury hotel in Phuket
Huge China-backed trade pact to be signed at Southeast Asian summit

 

Phuket community
Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

Boost domestic- or international tourism? Get foreigners living here home first. New Zealand friend ...(Read More)

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

No doubt this will be retroactive and a certain 'chicken farmer' will suddenly free herself ...(Read More)

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Nice social distancing...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

Be careful what you wish for. The restaurant in Kamala that gouged Thais was only been open for a fe...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

They can organize whatever they want as long as the quarantine is not cancelled the economy will not...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

k,,,what has your friend got to do with the price of fish?...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

Very interesting story Kurt. But how is this information connected with this article ?...(Read More)

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

The outlook for vaccines is time wise hope giving. European Union did already place a order for 300 ...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

will they take them to Patong to see all the closed businesses, that will attract a lot of tourists ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

A thai friend returned from a 3 months holiday in Germany. Now he is 15 days in quarantine in Bangko...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket

 