Almost half polled want virus lockdown

THAILAND: In a recent opinion survey by conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, 41.04% of those quizzed want the government to lock down cities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healtheconomicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 March 2020, 11:12AM

Shoppers buy food and other essentials at a supermarket in Iconsiam mall on Saturday after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued an order closing shopping malls to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The poll, otherwise known as a Suan Dusit Poll, was carried out between March 17-21 on 1,457 people across the country.

Asked how they wanted the government to deal with the situation, 41.04% suggested that it lock down the country and cities to prevent people travelling; 38.62% said the government should provide sufficient beds for patients and equipment for doctors and nurses; 16.08% suggested it should impose heavier penalties against those dodging compulsory self-isolation or quarantine; and 14.61% said it should disclose truths regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Regarding its effects, 86.68% of the respondents said the virus had caused a significant impact on their daily life and physical and mental health, as well as the country’s economy, tourism, trade and investment; while 13.32% said it had affected them to some degree, as it is highly contagious, but they had regularly followed developments without being too much concerned about it.

Asked how concerned they were about the situation, 48,73% said they were very worried as there is still no medicine to treat the virus and the government looked incapable of keeping the situation under control, causing them to have no confidence in its ability to cope with the rising numbers of people infected by the virus; 45.30% said they were fairly worried as infections had been reported in many provinces where hospitals might have not sufficient medical equipment; 5.08% said they were not particularly worried because they had taken proper protective measures; and 0.89% said they were not worried at all because they did not live in densely populated areas and had taken sufficient protective measures.

Asked what they had done to protect themselves from COVID-19, 62.56% said they frequently washed their hands with soap or alcohol; 54.44% wore a mask whenever they left their homes; 52.62% stopped travelling to at-risk areas or attending social events; 17.35% kept themselves clean and healthy; and 12.81% avoided close contact with sick people or those coughing and sneezing.

Phuket community
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus

Over the last 2 weeks The NRL teams have already been in quarantine, for their protection from the v...(Read More)

Phuket's six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

Stating the area where these tourists were staying would be useful??...(Read More)

Phuket's six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

@ Nasa. You want every person on Phuket to get tested ? Start with yourself first and repeat the tes...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Rorri2 aka gfy,if you had read all comments you would know that one of the poster below was on 21.03...(Read More)

Government asks people to stay home

China's way of lock down was/is working. The population understood it and did stay home. Thailan...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Pascale, akaJor12, I think people are simply pointing out Fantasea was not closed at the same time a...(Read More)

Phuket's six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

So how many normal Thais are tested ? And how many of Myanmar people in this camp around Phuket are...(Read More)

Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay

So the fire department is blaming spontaneous combustion for the fire. More likely it was a cigarett...(Read More)

Phuket's six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

Funny how DJ Romain is all over the news talking about his Covid-19 infection but yet he does not se...(Read More)

Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Billions of dollars are lost now with those lock downs worldwide.Only to save some already half dea...(Read More)

 

